WATCH: Kamala Harris' Near-Death Miss — Terrifying Moment VP's Motorcade Was Almost Wiped Out By Wrong-Way Drunk Driver

The shocking video showed a white car driving just inches away from the Vice President’s vehicle.

The driver was slowly going westbound on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 and passed multiple vehicles.

James Burnett, spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities stopped the 55 year old driver and saw an open container of alcohol in the car.

Police reported that the driver failed multiple sobriety tests at the scene.

According to the arrest report, the driver was allegedly "extremely surprised and had no recollection of entering the freeway or coming close to striking another vehicle."

The report also stated: “He also stated he did not have any intention of harming Vice President Kamala Harris or anybody related to her campaign."

.