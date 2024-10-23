WATCH: Kamala Harris' Near-Death Miss — Terrifying Moment VP's Motorcade Was Almost Wiped Out By Wrong-Way Drunk Driver
Chilling footage has emerged that showed the moment an alleged drunk driver nearly struck Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Secret Service is investigating the incident that occurred in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 21, according to reports.
The shocking video showed a white car driving just inches away from the Vice President’s vehicle.
The driver was slowly going westbound on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 and passed multiple vehicles.
James Burnett, spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities stopped the 55 year old driver and saw an open container of alcohol in the car.
Police reported that the driver failed multiple sobriety tests at the scene.
According to the arrest report, the driver was allegedly "extremely surprised and had no recollection of entering the freeway or coming close to striking another vehicle."
The report also stated: “He also stated he did not have any intention of harming Vice President Kamala Harris or anybody related to her campaign."
The driver into custody on charges of operating while intoxicated and recklessly endangering safety.
No one was injured in the incident
The US Secret Service spokesperson Joe Biesk said the agency "is aware of the incident involving a motorist traveling in the opposite direction on the highway while the Vice President was in her motorcade.”
Biesk's said in a statement: “We are grateful to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for its response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI."
Harris was in town campaigning in Waukesha County Monday night with former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.
Back in September, Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's motorcade was involved in a car accident.
Several passenger vans that were traveling at the back of Walz's motorcade crashed while heading to the airport.
Walz was not hurt in the incident.
Back in December 2023, a 46-year-old alleged drunk driver plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Biden’s motorcade while it was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters.
President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV when a vehicle struck a U.S. Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off the area.
The president and first lady Jill Biden were not harmed in the incident.
Within the last few months, the US Secret Service has been under scrutiny regarding safety mishaps.
In July 2024, Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, climbed on a roof nearby and shot at the former president during a rally.
Back in September, there was a second assassination attempt while Trump was golfing in Florida.
