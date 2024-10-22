Your tip
Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race

Donald Trump is predicted to win this year's presidential race.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris isn't laughing anymore — as her presidential campaign crisis has been exposed just days before the election.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Vice President's "desperate" team is "gripped by in-fighting" as Donald Trump is predicted to win this year's presidential race.

According to reports, the Democrat nominee is attempting to save her chance of becoming the President of The United States.

For the past few months, Harris' rallies were often filled with her laughter and smiles after being quickly thrown into the race when President Joe Biden finally agreed to drop out in July.

With just two weeks left to go before Election Day, any hope that was left in the campaign has now turned into fear.

While Harris runs out of alternatives to strengthen the possibility of her winning, her rallies are now filled with the only option she has remaining — bashing Trump.

Fox News guest David Marcus said: "All the campaign has left is to attack Trump as unfit. He has erased the sugar-high, joy-induced lead Harris enjoyed two months ago, so that only leaves personal attacks."

At Monday's rally in Pennsylvania, Harris shouted about her opponent to those attending.

She furiously yelled: "Anybody who says they would terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. Never again. Never again. Never again."

Harris also claimed her rival "is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself."

The Vice President then stated: "You know, you all probably heard me say Donald Trump — I think in our collective opinion, certainly mine — is — is an unserious man. But the consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious — brutally serious.

Harris also claimed she believes a second Trump term "would be a huge risk for America and dangerous."

Donald Trump

After a recent meeting with Harris officials, Pennsylvania State Rep. Danilo Burgos revealed that there were concerns regarding the campaign due to the very close race.

Burgos added: "Everybody's very nervous. And I think that as we get closer, people get more tense. And they’re more vocal.”

Recently, Harris' team had a massive mess to clean up following her "disaster" sit-down interview with Fox host Bret Baier.

The heated interview included Harris defending border policies, avoiding questions regarding Biden's mental state, and calling Trump "unstable."

Baier then revealed that during the interview, members from Harris' team waved their hands to quickly put a stop to the brutal exchange.

Viewers quickly took to social media after the interview aired to comment on the "embarrassment" for Harris.

One user tweeted: "She's done! Bret Baier just ended Kamala Harris' campaign with the first question! You can tell she's never had one hard interview in her life. She's completely unhinged and can't even give a straight answer for a problem she helped create."

Another user said: "We might need to get protection for Brett Baier after that career-ending interview for Kamala Harris."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Harris' team quickly put a stop to her 'disaster' interview with Fox recently.

