Kamala Harris' Presidential Campaign Crisis Exposed: 'Desperate' Vice-President's Team 'Gripped by In-Fighting' as Donald Trump Emerges As Red-Hot Favorite in White House Race

While Harris runs out of alternatives to strengthen the possibility of her winning, her rallies are now filled with the only option she has remaining — bashing Trump.

Fox News guest David Marcus said: "All the campaign has left is to attack Trump as unfit. He has erased the sugar-high, joy-induced lead Harris enjoyed two months ago, so that only leaves personal attacks."

At Monday's rally in Pennsylvania, Harris shouted about her opponent to those attending.

She furiously yelled: "Anybody who says they would terminate the Constitution of the United States should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. Never again. Never again. Never again."

Harris also claimed her rival "is someone who will stop at nothing to claim power for himself."

The Vice President then stated: "You know, you all probably heard me say Donald Trump — I think in our collective opinion, certainly mine — is — is an unserious man. But the consequences of him ever being president again are brutally serious — brutally serious.

Harris also claimed she believes a second Trump term "would be a huge risk for America and dangerous."