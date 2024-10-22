Harvey Weinstein 'Doomed to Die in Jail': Rapist Ex-Movie Mogul 'On Last Legs' After Being Diagnosed With Cancer While Facing Second Sex Crimes Trial: 'He Might Only Have Weeks Left'
Harvey Weinstein's final days look like they will be behind bars as he fights cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced film producer is counting his last moments on earth despite waiting for his second trial on rape charges
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Weinstein is becoming resigned to the fact he could die even before he reaches his second trial.
“He’s frail and sends every day tortured over his downfall. The stress, plus the cancer, is a killer combination and he might only have weeks left.”
A representative for Weinstein, however, initially denied the diagnosis, and then shut down “speculation” around his health status.
They said in a statement: “Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition.
"It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”
Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2020 for sexual assault and rape, but that conviction was overturned this past April after New York's Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the charges.
The retrial is set to begin on November 12.
Ahead of his 2020 sentencing, the movie mogul shared a statement and said: "First of all, to all the women who testified, we may have different truths. I have great remorse for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in our country.
“You know, the movement started basically with me, and I think what happened, you know, I was the first example, and now there are thousands of men who are being accused and a generation of things that I think none of us understood.”
Despite his apparent remorse, Weinstein was hit with new sexual assault criminal charges as he continues to wait for his retrial.
A Manhattan grand jury handed down the new indictment last month, and were related to alleged sexual assaults at luxury Manhattan hotels and other locations in New York City.
Meanwhile, Weinstein's former attorney, Duncan Levin, recently had words of advice for Garth Brooks after the country icon decided to sue his sexual assault accuser.
He said: "... Naming the accuser could backfire, particularly if the accusation is credible or if the accuser gains sympathy from the public.
"It could also be seen as an attempt to intimidate or dissuade other potential accusers from coming forward, which would draw criticism."
Levin added: "Legally, Brooks will need to prove that the allegations are false and have caused him reputational damage, a high bar in defamation cases."
The attorney called the singer's decision to name "Jane Roe" a "high-risk, high-reward strategy".
According to the court documents, the woman contacted Brooks through an attorney with a demand letter in July, accusing the star of sexual grooming, creating a sexually hostile work environment, unwanted sexual touching, and sexual assault.
Roe’s is seeking damages and a jury trial, while Brooks is seeking damages, "a declaratory judgment that Defendant’s allegations against him of sexual misconduct are untrue."
