Inside Liam Payne's Agonizing Legal Fight With Ex-Fiancée After She Slapped Him With Cease and Desist Order Days Before His Death

Henry had issued a cease-and-desist order to Payne before his death after she claimed the singer was repeatedly contacting her at the time.

In a TikTok recently shared by Henry, she alleged that her ex — whom she doesn't name, but associates with "One Direction fans" — continued to "blow up" her phone.

She added: "It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from... Also [he] will email me. Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"

Henry also claimed her ex was "messaging my friends."

She added: "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently."

Henry further claimed that Payne "weaponized" his fans against her: "He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him.'"

RadarOnline.com previously reported that One Direction star was "extremely overwhelmed" by the legal issues with Henry before his tragic death.