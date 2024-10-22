Inside Liam Payne's Agonizing Legal Fight With Ex-Fiancée After She Slapped Him With Cease and Desist Order Days Before His Death
Liam Payne was in the midst of an intense legal battle with his ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, just before his sudden death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the One Direction singer's ex-lover slapped him with a cease and desist order just days before he died following a fatal fall from a luxury hotel balcony.
Henry had issued a cease-and-desist order to Payne before his death after she claimed the singer was repeatedly contacting her at the time.
In a TikTok recently shared by Henry, she alleged that her ex — whom she doesn't name, but associates with "One Direction fans" — continued to "blow up" her phone.
She added: "It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from... Also [he] will email me. Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"
Henry also claimed her ex was "messaging my friends."
She added: "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently."
Henry further claimed that Payne "weaponized" his fans against her: "He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him.'"
RadarOnline.com previously reported that One Direction star was "extremely overwhelmed" by the legal issues with Henry before his tragic death.
In mid-October, Henry's lawyers told MailOnline: "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information."
"She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter."
The singer and Henry were in an on-again-off-again relationship that ended in 2022 after calling off their second engagement.
Despite the legal troubles, Payne's current girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was standing by him.
A source close to the Instagram model said: "She had been super supportive of him through all the legal drama and very much stood by him."
Henry was with Payne in Argentina and left only 48 hours before the singer's death.
Less than a week after his death, it was reported that according to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
It was reported that a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
Witnesses who were staying at the same hotel as the singer said he was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop.
Hotel workers called authorities and begged for help to arrive urgently, but Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard just moments later.
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall.
An autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”
