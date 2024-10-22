Home > Omg > Liam Payne WATCH: Liam Payne Read Heartbreaking Letter He Wrote To His 10-Year-Old Self After Finding Fame and Fortune: 'It’s About to Get a Little Bit Bumpy' Source: @bbcradio2/TIKTOK Liam Payne wrote an eerie letter to his younger self just four years before his death, By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 22 2024, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne's advice he gave to his younger self on navigating the perils of fame has resurfaced – with a now-poignant video showing him warning his life would get rough in the spotlight. The former One Direction singer wrote a letter to his 10-year-old self in 2020, warning of the "scary" and "bumpy" road ahead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Payne — who died on October 16 after jumping from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires — previously read his letter aloud for Scott’s Radio 1 show on BBC Radio. The video, which you can watch below, started off with the warning: "Dear 10-year-old Liam. Get ready, it's about to get a little bumpy."

Article continues below advertisement

@bbcradio2 In 2020, Liam Payne shared a moving letter to his 10-year-old self for Scott’s Radio 1 show. Scott wanted to re-share an extract following the tragic news of his passing 🧡 #scottmills #liampayne ♬ original sound - BBC Radio 2

Article continues below advertisement

"Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now, as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy — life is about to turn surreal." Payne continued by telling his younger self to keep singing, informing him that something "magical" was going to happen when he turned 14 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA;@LIAMPAYNE/INSTAGRAM Liam Payne shared haunting words about his young son just weeks before the singer died in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

The letter continued: "Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world but you'll also meet the future mother of your child." "I know, it seems early but just trust me, it's all going to work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future — it might help."

Article continues below advertisement

Payne met former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole during his first audition for the talent show, and the two went on to welcome their now 7-year-old son, Bear, in 2017. The Familiar singer went on to advise his younger self to remain humble in the early moments of his suddenly "boomed" career.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early — you cocky little bugger. But you've barely even started yet. Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon, not a sprint." "Let me tell you this isn't even base camp, and for a while you'll feel like giving up but don't as you're about to meet four other guys on the same track as you."

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Talking about his One Direction bandmates, Payne added: "When you first meet them it's going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself... Stay young at heart as that's what this point of your life is all about; forgive more and learn to listen." "You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined."

Article continues below advertisement

The singer went on to warn his 10-year-old self of the lower points in his career, saying: "Then it will end for a while and you will be left with nothing but the steering wheel." "It will feel scary, like you're alone but you are not."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The late singer informed his younger self in a letter that he would one day meet Cheryl Cole and they would welcome a son together.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne revealed to himself that he would be starting a "totally new journey" with the "most amazing person he'd ever met so far" — his son, Bear. He added: "Don't doubt yourself at this 'dad' thing, just look at all the things you've learned along the way and surely that must mean you have a lot to give."

Article continues below advertisement

The letter went on: "Be grateful, and try to remember every day you're doing something you love that took 10 years to build. The first single will skyrocket and you'll never see it coming but stop with the self-doubt and you will be fine." Payne signed off: "Give mum, dad, and all the family a big hug from me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Payne jumped to his death on October 16 with reports of 'pink cocaine' and several other hard drugs in his bloodstream.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene last week after his body was found on the wooden deck of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina. The singer was reported to have been acting "erratic" before jumping off his room's balcony, where he suffered extreme injuries — including a cranial fracture.