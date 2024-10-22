WATCH: Liam Payne Read Heartbreaking Letter He Wrote To His 10-Year-Old Self After Finding Fame and Fortune: 'It’s About to Get a Little Bit Bumpy'
Liam Payne's advice he gave to his younger self on navigating the perils of fame has resurfaced – with a now-poignant video showing him warning his life would get rough in the spotlight.
The former One Direction singer wrote a letter to his 10-year-old self in 2020, warning of the "scary" and "bumpy" road ahead, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Payne — who died on October 16 after jumping from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires — previously read his letter aloud for Scott’s Radio 1 show on BBC Radio.
The video, which you can watch below, started off with the warning: "Dear 10-year-old Liam. Get ready, it's about to get a little bumpy."
"Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now, as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy — life is about to turn surreal."
Payne continued by telling his younger self to keep singing, informing him that something "magical" was going to happen when he turned 14 years old.
The letter continued: "Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world but you'll also meet the future mother of your child."
"I know, it seems early but just trust me, it's all going to work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future — it might help."
Payne met former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole during his first audition for the talent show, and the two went on to welcome their now 7-year-old son, Bear, in 2017.
The Familiar singer went on to advise his younger self to remain humble in the early moments of his suddenly "boomed" career.
He continued: "You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early — you cocky little bugger. But you've barely even started yet. Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon, not a sprint."
"Let me tell you this isn't even base camp, and for a while you'll feel like giving up but don't as you're about to meet four other guys on the same track as you."
Talking about his One Direction bandmates, Payne added: "When you first meet them it's going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself... Stay young at heart as that's what this point of your life is all about; forgive more and learn to listen."
"You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined."
The singer went on to warn his 10-year-old self of the lower points in his career, saying: "Then it will end for a while and you will be left with nothing but the steering wheel."
"It will feel scary, like you're alone but you are not."
Payne revealed to himself that he would be starting a "totally new journey" with the "most amazing person he'd ever met so far" — his son, Bear.
He added: "Don't doubt yourself at this 'dad' thing, just look at all the things you've learned along the way and surely that must mean you have a lot to give."
The letter went on: "Be grateful, and try to remember every day you're doing something you love that took 10 years to build. The first single will skyrocket and you'll never see it coming but stop with the self-doubt and you will be fine."
Payne signed off: "Give mum, dad, and all the family a big hug from me."
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene last week after his body was found on the wooden deck of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.
The singer was reported to have been acting "erratic" before jumping off his room's balcony, where he suffered extreme injuries — including a cranial fracture.
Toxicology reports revealed the singer had "pink cocaine" — a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream at his time of death.
White powder, matches, and burnt aluminum foil were also found spread throughout Payne's hotel room.
