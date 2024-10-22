'Baywatch' Star Michael Newman Killed By 'Heart Complications' Aged 68 — After 18-Year Fight With Terminal Illness the Professional Lifeguard and Firefighter Said Granted Him 'Wisdom' in Life
The "Baywatch Curse" has claimed another victim — Michael Newman died at the age of 68 from heart complications.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the former television star said his struggle with Parkinson's disease "gave him wisdom" as he was "cherishing the days I get to be on this earth" before his death.
Newman passed away due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease on Sunday evening, according to reports.
The actor's close friend, Matt Felker, confirmed the heartbreaking news saying he passed away "surrounded by his family and friends."
Felker, who directed the recent Hulu docu-series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, told People: "I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, 'You’re just in time.'"
Following the news of his passing, the director posted a tribute to Newman on Instagram and wrote: "I'm your biggest fan buddy."
Newman revealed in an interview that he participated in the docu-series to help bring awareness to the disease.
He stated in an interview with Digital Journal: "Hopefully, it will inspire people to open their pocketbooks and generate some income to help fund research to help find a cure for Parkinson’s."
The star, who revealed that he took 10 medications a day, was diagnosed with the disease in 2006 at 50 years old.
Back in August, Newman opened up about his diagnosis and how he's "cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends."
He explained: "This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time, which I maybe didn't want, but it's brought me wisdom. My body has changed so slowly that I hardly notice it, yet I am constantly reminded that Parkinson's has now become the center of my life."
In late 2023, Newman opened up about his decision to quit acting despite his success on the show.
He told People: "You don't realize how hard it is to look natural in front of the lens and watch yourself improve and, sometimes, not improve."
On Baywatch, he was the only member of the cast who was a real-life lifeguard and also worked as a full-time firefighter.
Newman added: "If you didn't have to be there, why would you be? Let's be honest ... there's not too many actors that have survived the years of working in Hollywood."
After the show ended, Newman continued his career as a firefighter until he retired after 25 years.
Newman spent his final years raising money with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure for Parkinson’s.
Fellow actor Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with the disease at 29 years old.
