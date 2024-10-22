'Baywatch' Star Michael Newman Killed By 'Heart Complications' Aged 68 — After 18-Year Fight With Terminal Illness the Professional Lifeguard and Firefighter Said Granted Him 'Wisdom' in Life

Newman passed away due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease on Sunday evening, according to reports.

The actor's close friend, Matt Felker, confirmed the heartbreaking news saying he passed away "surrounded by his family and friends."

Felker, who directed the recent Hulu docu-series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, told People: "I got to see Mike the last time he was conscious and he looked [at] me and in typical Mike fashion said, 'You’re just in time.'"

Following the news of his passing, the director posted a tribute to Newman on Instagram and wrote: "I'm your biggest fan buddy."

Newman revealed in an interview that he participated in the docu-series to help bring awareness to the disease.

He stated in an interview with Digital Journal: "Hopefully, it will inspire people to open their pocketbooks and generate some income to help fund research to help find a cure for Parkinson’s."

The star, who revealed that he took 10 medications a day, was diagnosed with the disease in 2006 at 50 years old.