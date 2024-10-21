Tragic Liam Payne Was 'Extremely Overwhelmed' By Legal Issues With Ex Maya Henry Before Nightmare Death Aged 31

The One Direction star was "extremely overwhelmed" by legal issues related to his ex-fiancée Maya Henry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Liam Payne was struggling with dark thoughts before plummeting from a hotel balcony to his death .

Liam Payne was stressing out over legal issues with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry before his death.

Henry had issued a cease-and-desist order last week to Payne after she alleged the singer repeatedly contacted her.

In a TikTok shared earlier this month by Henry, she alleged that her ex — whom she doesn't name, but associates with "One Direction fans" — continues to "blow up" her phone.

She said at the time: "It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from... Also [he] will email me. Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"