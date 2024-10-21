Your tip
Tragic Liam Payne Was 'Extremely Overwhelmed' By Legal Issues With Ex Maya Henry Before Nightmare Death Aged 31

Payne was struggling with his ex's allegations before his death.

By:

Oct. 21 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Liam Payne was struggling with dark thoughts before plummeting from a hotel balcony to his death.

The One Direction star was "extremely overwhelmed" by legal issues related to his ex-fiancée Maya Henry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Liam Payne was stressing out over legal issues with his ex-fiancée Maya Henry before his death.

Henry had issued a cease-and-desist order last week to Payne after she alleged the singer repeatedly contacted her.

In a TikTok shared earlier this month by Henry, she alleged that her ex — whom she doesn't name, but associates with "One Direction fans" — continues to "blow up" her phone.

She said at the time: "It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from... Also [he] will email me. Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?"

Payne is believed to have been 'extremely overwhelmed' after Henry accused him of harassment.

Henry also claimed her ex was "messaging my friends," and added: "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently."

She further alleged that Payne "weaponized" his fans against her: "He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him.'"

The couple were reportedly engaged before calling off their relationship in 2022.

Payne plummeted to his death following a wild night.

Liam Payne

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture, at the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

Payne, who was 31 years old, allegedly had a deadly mix of drugs in his system at the time of his death, as his toxicology reported he had "pink cocaine", a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

It was also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed white powder, matches, and burnet aluminum foil had been found in Payne's hotel room following his death.

The former boyband star was in a relationship with actress Kate Cassidy before his death. She was in Argentina with Payne but left two days prior, reportedly due to frustration with their prolonged stay in the country.

In a tribute, Cassidy wrote: "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She added: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

The singer had been dating actress Kate Cassidy at the time of his death.

Payne's father, Geoff, 66, arrived at CasaSur Palermo Hotel two days after his son's death.

The family released a statement following his death: "... Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Since Payne died abroad, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Office is set to provide assistance to his father so he can bring his son home.

