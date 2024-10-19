Liam Payne's Devastated Dad Arrives in Argentina After Son Plummeted to Death — and Faces Agonizingly Long and Secretive Process to Get His Boy's Body Back Home
Liam Payne's father Geoff Payne has made the painful trip from the UK to Argentina following his One Direction singer son's tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the late pop star's grieving family will have to go through a long and agonizing process to receive Payne's body from Argentina.
Payne fell to his death from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16, after causing an uproar in the hotel lobby and having to be carried back to his room.
The star's family were "utterly devastated" following the news of his death and released a statement the following day.
They said: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."
Since Payne died abroad, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office Office is set to provide assistance to his father so he can bring his son home.
If the family tries to bring Payne's body to England or Wales, there may be an inquest. His Majesty's Coroner makes the decision on when to hold an inquest.
Inquest usually happens when someone has died in suspicious, unnatural, and violent circumstances or while in detention.
Inquiries into deaths in Argentina are not public.
Access to information concerning a death, such as post-mortem reports, toxicology and histopathology results and police reports, may be restricted until the Investigating Judge has reviewed the evidence.
The Argentine authorities will not usually provide this information directly to the next of kin or third parties until after the conclusion of the preliminary investigation.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, it's unclear if his fall was intentional or accidental. However, an autopsy released on Thursday indicated Payne may have been unconscious at the time of his fatal fall.
The manager of the hotel claimed the singer was destroying his hotel room and was under the influence of "drugs and alcohol".
Police later confirmed they had been called to the hotel after being notified of an "aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."
Several people from the star's life have released statements following his death.
His ex-bandmates - Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - released a joint statement stating they were "completely devastated" by the news.
They wrote: "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."
