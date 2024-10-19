Liam Payne's Devastated Dad Arrives in Argentina After Son Plummeted to Death — and Faces Agonizingly Long and Secretive Process to Get His Boy's Body Back Home

Payne fell to his death from the third floor of his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16, after causing an uproar in the hotel lobby and having to be carried back to his room.

The star's family were "utterly devastated" following the news of his death and released a statement the following day.

They said: "Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."