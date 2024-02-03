Coroner Who Performed Kurt Cobain's Autopsy Allegedly Had an Affair With Courtney Love: Report

Halperin has long questioned the official version of Cobain’s death, arguing that the excessive amount of heroin in his system would have made it impossible for him to have killed himself.

In his book, Case Closed: The Cobain Murder, he presents alleged evidence suggesting foul play and suggests that Cobain was murdered. Halperin also challenged Love to take a lie-detector test to prove her innocence, an offer she has always denied.

Dr. Hartshorne, a self-proclaimed fan of Nirvana and Courtney Love, admitted during an interview with Halperin in 1996 that he should have been recused from the autopsy.

He reportedly stated that he believed he was too presumptuous in his findings and confessed to having a “conflict of interest.”

Halperin also alleged that Dr. Hartshorne insinuated having a romantic relationship with Love.