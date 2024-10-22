Home > Entertainment > Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Slammed in Brutal Takedown by Top Former Magazine Editor Tina Brown: 'Her Ideas Are Total Crap, Prince Harry is a Naive Lamb… and Working With Harvey Weinstein Was Her Dumbest Career Mis-Step' Source: MEGA Editor Tina Brown slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a new interview. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 22 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Source: MEGA Brown called Markle a 'perfectionist' at 'getting it wrong' and said Harry was blinded by her Hollywood stardom.

Promoting her new Substack in a recent episode of the Ankler podcast, Brown discussed Prince Harry's break from the royal family — calling the defection a "tragedy". The couple quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to California after marrying at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Source: MEGA The editor said Markle has the 'worst judgement of anyone in the world' and is 'flawless at getting it all wrong.'

She said: "In England, they're going to constantly make a career out of trashing Harry. But actually, the thing about Harry is he's very good at being Prince Harry. "And that's the tragedy of all of this, is that he is the most talented member of the royal family, without doubt, in terms of being a prince, which is all he does know how to do … he's really sort of flawless at it."

She went on to trash Markle, calling the former Suits actress a "perfectionist" at "getting it wrong". The magazine editor continued: "I think he's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan. The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world. She's flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is."

Brown added: "She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen." "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

"The army was great for him, and he was extremely good and competent in there. That really helped turn him into a real person." Brown referred to Harry as "the lamb to the slaughter in this situation", adding: "He was terribly impressed by Meghan. He thought that she knew all, she persuaded him that she was the savvy Hollywood wheeler-dealer who could come in and make them stars and all the rest of it. "And he just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really."

Speaking on Markle's past choices, Brown said: "Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes." She also said that Harry could still "make a comeback", emphasizing that he will "always be Prince Harry — the grandson of the Queen and son of Diana."

Source: MEGA Harry married Markle in 2018, just two years before they chose to quit the royal family and move to California.

Brown alluded to Harry being "childlike" and inexperienced, adding that he was blindly persuaded into their relationship by Markle's Hollywood glam. She explained: "He's so naïve and really unschooled in the ways of the world. Being Prince Harry means that I doubt if he ever booked a table in a restaurant."

In the same interview, Brown opened up about previously working with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein — notably when she created her Talk Magazine alongside his Miramax Films. Weinstein is currently in prison awaiting a new sex crimes trial in New York after his 23-year sentence was overturned in April. He also faces another indictment and a trial in Los Angeles.

On launching her 1999 magazine, Brown recalled: "Well, the Harvey that I went to work for had just [produced] 'The English Patient,' so he was the god of quality at that point." "And, in probably the dumbest career move of anybody's life, I left the New Yorker magazine to go into business with Harvey."

Brown said that when she would speak at women’s empowerment conferences, attendees looked "crushed" when she said that Weinstein never sexually harassed her. She added: "I mean, they all want him to have sexually harassed me."

Source: MEGA Brown also opened up about working with producer Harvey Weinstein during her career and said he never sexually assaulted her.

Despite never having made any unwanted sexual advances at the editor, Brown said Weinstein was "very difficult in other ways". She continued: "I completely understand how people could end up feeling very much afraid of him. It is pretty incredible to think of him sitting there in that prison, and he'll probably die there."

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, Brown also said that Weinstein "traumatized" her and left her an "emotional wreck." She said: "He was continually pushing me in a direction I didn't want to go. I felt I lost my sense of self that last year with Harvey.