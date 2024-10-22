Your tip
'Disturbed' Justin Bieber Leaves Medical Appointment With Wife Hailey Bieber — As Model is Accused of 'Pushing' Him Back on Stage With Don Toliver 'To Show World he’s OK in Wake of Diddy Sex Scandal'

Composite photo of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey were seen leaving a medical appointment amid concerns for his health.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber was seen leaving a medical appointment after a bizarre impromptu performance in Los Angeles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Baby singer was spotted leaving a medical building with wife Hailey, who was said to be the driving force behind him taking the stage with Don Toliver days prior.

Sources claimed Hailey, 27, "pushed" Justin, 30, to take the stage in Los Angeles in an attempt to prove to the world he is "okay" after his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck radar
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey were seen leaving a medical appointment in their Cybertruck.

Justin was seen riding in the passenger seat of a Tesla Cybertruck with Hailey behind the wheel.

He wore a green sweatshirt and a baseball cap, while his wife donned black square sunglasses and a black top.

Fans have been worried for the pop star's mental health after videos of him and the music mogul went viral following Combs' arrest, sparking speculation about their unusual relationship.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck radar
Source: MEGA

The sighting comes days after Justin made a surprise appearance at Don Toliver's LA concert.

Social media users were quick to point out how uncomfortable then-teenage Justin appeared in the videos – and some critics went as far as claiming Justin had been a victim of Combs.

As the clips mades their rounds on social media, Justin – who recently welcomed his first child with Hailey – sparked further concern for his health when he appeared exhausted and gaunt on a date night with his wife.

justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck radar
Source: MEGA

While Justin took the stage, he bizarrely did not sing along with Toliver, despite holding a microphone.

Amid scrutiny of his ties to Combs, insiders claimed Hailey "pushed" him to appear on stage with Toliver at his concert on October 19.

Justin walked out to perform Private Landing, Toliver's 2023 track he was featured on, but the STAY singer bizarrely did not sing – despite holding a mic during the song.

While Hailey's alleged intent was to show her husband was holding up fine in light of recent gossip, his strange appearance only fueled gossip.

justin bieber at centre of diddy abuse rumors as theories spread he referenced their sinister relationship in sick and lonely song lyrics
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Hailey 'pushed' Justin to perform to prove he's 'okay' after Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest.

Insiders told the Daily Mail: "It wasn't Justin’s idea to take the stage.

"Hailey has been pushing Justin to get out there and show he is okay – but this didn't show that at all.

"What people say about Justin is more important to Hailey than it is to Justin. Those who have worked with Justin think that this did more harm than good."

justin bieber hailey marriage trust issues selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed they were 'confused' by Justin's impromptu appearance as he looked 'disheveled' and didn't sing.

The source added: "He went on stage looking disheveled and unkept and didn't sing a single note.

"He didn't even try to sing which left everyone more confused as to what his purpose was in being there at all."

They further scrutinized Hailey's decision to attend Toliver's show with Combs' ex-girlfriend, adding: "To top it off, Hailey brought Lori Harvey with her.

"No one understands the reason for any of this. If she wanted to show Justin was fine, go out to dinner."

Another source added: "Hailey keeps telling Justin he should do more and be the performer that she knows he can be. She loves him in that element.

"She wants to break his shell a little more and would love to see him get back to his career a little more once next year starts."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

