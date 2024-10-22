Your tip
Top Athlete Dragged into Diddy's Nightmarish Sex Trafficking Case: Star 'Stepped Up and Intervened' as Rapper, 54, 'Groped Young Male Victim' at Ciroc Vodka Party

Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly groped businessman at party and was stopped by top athlete who's now become embroiled in case.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of groping a businessman at a party - and was stopped by a well known athlete.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the sports star has now become embroiled in the rapper's sex trafficking case as the incident was included in a new lawsuit.

diddy scandal a list pals
Source: MEGA

Diddy invited the businessman to the Ciroc Vodka bash.

The suit is one of five new filings against the jailed music mogul, one of which says he raped a 13-year-old girl at a VMA afterparty.

The businessman, who owns a luxury car and jewellery rental company in the Los Angeles area the rapper frequented, claims he did business with Diddy who personally invited him to a Ciroc Vodka bash.

diddy template
Source: MEGA

Diddy was "acting strangely" and drunk, according to the accuser.

The accuser says Diddy, who was "acting strangely" and drunk, "instructed" him to his "private office" before exposing himself to the alleged victim and grabbed his genitals through his pants.

The plaintiff said he was "shocked and disoriented" and froze momentarily, not knowing what to do.

Diddy was only stopped when the famous athlete, who was not identified, walked into the office and intervened.

The accuser says that he immediately got away from the party and went home.

The latest lawsuits are drawn from what lawyers say are more than 100 accusers who are planning legal action against Diddy.

Diddy's representatives dismissed the latest lawsuits as "clear attempts to garner publicity."

They said the rapper and his legal team "have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process."

diddy hat
Source: MEGA

New lawsuit claims Diddy exposed himself to alleged victim and grabbed his genitals through his pants.

Diddy "has never sexually assaulted anyone - adult or minor, man or woman," they added.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Monday a Playboy Model claimed she was "drugged" at Diddy's famous White Party as the disgraced rapper sits in his "hellhole" jail cell awaiting trial.

The former pin-up explained she felt like she was "having a stroke" after she was allegedly drugged at the bash after taking "just one sip" of champagne.

diddy scandal a list pals
Source: MEGA

Lawyers claim more accusers are coming forward with claims against Diddy.

The British model, Precious Muir, explained she was invited to Diddy's bash, along with other fellow models, by a club promoter while living in New York City.

She said: "It's not like it's given to every model. I'm in a new place, I'm trying to make friends."

Precious claimed after the models arrived at the party in the Hamptons on a shuttle bus, they were welcomed with "champagne."

After taking just one sip, Precious' nightmare instantly began.

She claimed: "Somebody had put something in a drink. I had an immediate reaction to one sip from the beverage."

"It just had me in a movement where one side of my face was falling. I almost felt like I had a stroke."

prescious muir mega
Source: MEGA

Model Precious Muir claims her drink was spiked at a Diddy party.

Precious claimed a security guard at the party attempted to give her water and get her "somewhere safe."

She explained that "the water wouldn’t go down" and "was just falling down the side of my face."

Precious admitted: “It traumatized me from that experience. That was one of the first parties I ever went to."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

