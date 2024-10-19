Hollywood Pedophile Victim Corey Feldman Slams 'Disgusting' Diddy — As It’s Revealed Shameless Rapper, 54, Invited Princes William and Harry to Orgies 'More Than 10 Times'

RadarOnline.com can reveal The Goonies star told a reporter: 'It's disgusting and I'm so grateful justice is being served. I hope there is a continuation of this and all these scumbags get taken down because these children need to be protected — so gross."

Feldman, 53, has long been an advocate for bringing Tinseltown child abuse cases to light after his own troubled childhood in the industry.

Combs, 54, is facing multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The doomed mogul is facing 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

The star's "freak off" parties are making waves following his incarceration, with rumors swirling that pop stars and even British royalty allegedly took part in these orgies, many of which were reportedly filmed.