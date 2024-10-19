Hollywood Pedophile Victim Corey Feldman Slams 'Disgusting' Diddy — As It’s Revealed Shameless Rapper, 54, Invited Princes William and Harry to Orgies 'More Than 10 Times'
Corey Feldman has blasted Sean "Diddy" Combs as "disgusting" amid news that the disgraced rapper invited Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry to his infamous "freak offs" "more than 10 times".
RadarOnline.com can reveal The Goonies star told a reporter: 'It's disgusting and I'm so grateful justice is being served. I hope there is a continuation of this and all these scumbags get taken down because these children need to be protected — so gross."
Feldman, 53, has long been an advocate for bringing Tinseltown child abuse cases to light after his own troubled childhood in the industry.
Combs, 54, is facing multiple charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The doomed mogul is facing 15 years to life in prison if convicted.
The star's "freak off" parties are making waves following his incarceration, with rumors swirling that pop stars and even British royalty allegedly took part in these orgies, many of which were reportedly filmed.
A former rep of Combs, Rob Shuter, said: "Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William."
He also spilled how the record producer tried "more than 10 times" to convince the princes to attend a freak-off.
Princes Harry and William had numerous "wild parties" during the 2000s, but none likely would have compared to a Combs-hosted night, which they "smartly declined," according to a royal expert.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told an outlet: "Diddy invited both William and Harry back when, as he put it, the brothers 'were young bucks getting into trouble themselves.' Obviously, in their youth, both princes made plenty of headlines with their party animal antics at nightclubs in and around London."
He added: Diddy made a point of inviting them to his parties. But those invitations were wisely turned down, and after William and Kate got engaged, Diddy got the hint and stopped inviting them altogether. As young bachelors, William and Harry might easily have said yes and attended one of Diddy's wild parties. Thanks to their palace handlers, they dodged a bullet there."
Combs' legal battles have also triggered a wave of public scrutiny and further allegations from others surrounding freak-off tapes.
Singer Jaguar Wright caused a sensation on September 26, when the R&B crooner spilled big celeb and politician names on who she "knows" has a Combs tape.
The rap star also met the two princes during the summer of 2007's "Concert for Diana" performance at London's Wembley Stadium. Although allegations that both princes attended some of the mogul's parties are circulating, Combs himself apparently tried to put those rumors to bed in a 2011 appearance on Britain's The Graham Norton Show.
He told the host: Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don’t you come hang out with me?'"
Combs concluded: "Trust me, they're off the list."
