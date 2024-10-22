Costumes, Kinky Toys, Audition 'Try Outs' and Erection Injections: Inside the Crazed Diddy-Style 'Sex Event' Orgies Detailed in Abuse Indictment Against Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries
Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries' abuse indictment is filled with shocking details on his sex parties.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all that went down at Jeffries' parties after he was arrested on sex-trafficking charges that allege he paid dozens of men to fly out to "sex events” around the world.
The fashion mogul was taken into custody along with his life partner, Matt Smith, as well as another man, Jim Jacobson, one year after Jeffries was accused of sexually exploiting male models in a lawsuit.
The indictment accuses Jeffries and Smith of having sex with the models between 2008 and 2015. Jacobson allegedly traveled "throughout the United States and Internationally" in order to recruit the victims.
According to prosecutors, Jacobson would pressure men into performing sex acts on him in what was labeled as a "tryout" by prosecutors.
The models were only allowed to attend the sex events, which were also be attended by Jeffries, after they did what Jacobson wanted.
Jeffries, Jacobson, as well as Smith, are also accused of operating a “referral system” that rewarded the male models who recruited others to meet with Jacobson. At times the models would have to lie about the actual nature of the meeting in order to earn their rewards.
The horror does not end there as prosecutors claim that some victims were led to believe they’d receive modeling opportunities at Abercrombie if they went along with the sexual demands. Jeffries is also accused of threatening to end the men's modeling careers if they did not follow through.
In the indictment, it alleges the models were ordered to “wear costumes" and “use sex toys to prepare for particular sexual acts.” They were also ordered to change their looks for Smith and Jeffries.
Victims were injected with a “prescription-grade erection-inducing substance for the purpose of causing the men to engage in sex acts in which they were otherwise physically incapable or unwilling", prosecutors claim.
Prosecutors also allege the victims were forced to drink alcohol, and take Viagra and muscle relaxants known as “poppers" at the sex parties.
The investigation kicked off after several alleged victims filed a lawsuit in 2023.
Brittany Henderson, an attorney who represented some of the alleged victims, responded to the arrests in a statement, and called it "monumental for the aspiring male models who were victimized by these individuals."
She added that their "fight for justice does not end here. We look forward to holding Abercrombie and Fitch liable for facilitating this terrible conduct and ensuring that this cannot happen again.”
Jeffries and Smith deny any wrongdoing, and Abercrombie & Fitch denies knowledge of the sex parties, however, they claim to be investigating the allegations.
Previously, one man, given the name Luke to protect his identity, claimed he was recruited from a modeling website and guided into a hotel suite in Spain that had been dressed up to resemble an Abercrombie & Fitch store.
He then alleged he was encouraged to pose as one of the store's shirtless greeters to impress "two very important guests" - Jeffries and Smith - who then kissed him and tried to perform oral sex on him.
Luke, on BBC’s World of Secrets podcast, said: "I was trying to avoid the whole situation as much as I could, but [Jeffries] was very aggressive. I tried to say no repeatedly. I constantly was saying no."
Another victim named Chris claimed he was injected in the penis with "Liquid Viagra" by one of Jeffries' assistants, who was not medically trained.
Chris felt "hot" and "dizzy" after the alleged injection, however, he claimed nobody called an ambulance. Instead, Jeffries and Smith are alleged to have tried to have sex with him.
Jeffries is expected to appear in Florida federal court Tuesday afternoon.
