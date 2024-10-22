Costumes, Kinky Toys, Audition 'Try Outs' and Erection Injections: Inside the Crazed Diddy-Style 'Sex Event' Orgies Detailed in Abuse Indictment Against Ex-Abercrombie CEO Mike Jeffries

According to prosecutors, Jacobson would pressure men into performing sex acts on him in what was labeled as a "tryout" by prosecutors.

The models were only allowed to attend the sex events, which were also be attended by Jeffries, after they did what Jacobson wanted.

Jeffries, Jacobson, as well as Smith, are also accused of operating a “referral system” that rewarded the male models who recruited others to meet with Jacobson. At times the models would have to lie about the actual nature of the meeting in order to earn their rewards.