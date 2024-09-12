Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Bombshell Indictment As Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Recovers From Emergency Surgery

Harvey Weinstein just got hit with fresh criminal charges in New York for alleged sex crimes against multiple women dating back to the mid-2000s.

The charges piled on more legal woes for the 72-year-old who was also recovering from heart surgery as a retrial on his 2020 rape conviction loomed.

A Manhattan grand jury handed down the indictment on Thursday. The details remained under seal, but were expected to be unveiled at his next court appearance, scheduled for September 18.