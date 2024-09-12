Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Bombshell Indictment As Disgraced Hollywood Mogul Recovers From Emergency Surgery
Harvey Weinstein just got hit with fresh criminal charges in New York.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a grand jury reportedly slapped the disgraced Hollywood titan with a new indictment for alleged sex crimes against multiple women dating back to the mid-2000s.
The charges piled on more legal woes for the 72-year-old who was also recovering from heart surgery as a retrial on his 2020 rape conviction loomed.
A Manhattan grand jury handed down the indictment on Thursday. The details remained under seal, but were expected to be unveiled at his next court appearance, scheduled for September 18.
The charges related to alleged sexual assaults at luxury Manhattan hotels, such as the Tribeca Grand — now the Roxy Hotel — and other locations across the city, the Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, prosecutors were gearing up to retry Weinstein on the case that made him the face of the #MeToo movement.
He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in 2020 for sexual assault and rape, but that conviction was overturned this past April after New York's Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge improperly allowed testimony from women who were not directly involved in the charges.
During the trial, six women took the stand and accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting them, though his charges in the case related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of two women – a former production assistant and actress – in 2006 and 2013.
The retrial is set to begin on November 12.
Weinstein's legal team showed up in court on Thursday as the once-mighty producer recovered from emergency surgery to drain fluid from his lungs and heart at a Manhattan hospital.
He also recently dodged prosecution in the United Kingdom on two counts indecent assault brought by a woman in London for an alleged incident in 1996.
The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence in the case and decided "there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction".
Weinstein also faced a separate criminal case in Los Angeles, where he has been accused of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.
The April 2021 indictment charged him with felony counts of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.
During yet another LA trial in October 2022, he was found guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault. He was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison in February 2023.
Weinstein was then sent back to New York's Mohawk Correctional Facility. When his New York conviction was overturned, he was sent to Rikers Island because the LA case required him to remain behind bars.
