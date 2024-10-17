Poll: 'Dementia and STD-Riddled' Trump Being Deserted by THIRD of Rally Goers Who Are Leaving 'Demented' Speeches Early — as Kamala Harris Brands Him 'Fascist'
Hundreds of Donald Trump’s supporters awkwardly exited his rally in Marietta, Georgia, before it concluded.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that while around 500 of the 2,700 people at the rally decided to leave before the end of the event, many began to leave much earlier.
According to The Guardian, about seven minutes into his rant, a dozen people got up to leave as the former reality star listed grievances about inflation, schools, the quality of cars, cities and immigration.
Twenty minutes into the speech another person retired to their car, stating: “I live an hour away, and my son is waiting in the car. He didn’t want to come in. He’s a teenager.”
At 9:22 p.m., another person left, declaring: “We had to wait a while, like to get him on stage. Everyone was doing the wave, and there was a lot of people very excited to see him cheering.”
Despite seemingly enjoying her time at the rally, one person said she wanted to go home because she "worked" that day and was "tired." Around 50 people had already left at that time.
By 9:50 p.m., while Trump was rambling on “migrant invasion” was “stealing American jobs,” another group flooded outside.
At that point, about 500 individuals decided they needed to leave prematurely. Trump concluded his remarks by 10:14 p.m.
The 2024 presidential candidate was also notably an hour and a half late to the rally.
The father-of-five’s rally came as his rival Kamala Harris declared him a “fascist” during an interview with influential radio host Charlamagne Tha God. Harris said Americans “have two choices … and it’s two very different visions for our nation” when casting their vote in November.
Charlamagne, who has 8 million monthly listeners, then summarized what he thinks of Trump’s vision, saying: “The other is about fascism. Why can’t we just say it?”
Harris agreed with him, replying: “Yes, we can say that.”
Prior to the interview, Harris has publicly used similarly aggressive language to attack Trump, referring to him as a "threat" to the country and a "felon."
During a recent interview with Bret Baier, the vice president brought up Trump's remarks about using the American military against its citizens.
"He has repeated it many times, and you and I both know that," she said. "He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protest. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him.This is a democracy, and in a democracy, the President of the United States of America should be willing and able to handle criticism without saying he'd lock people up for doing it."