Marriage-Dodgers Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn 'Pull Plug on Secret Wedding Plans' After 40 Years Together — Leaving Family 'Devastated'

Marriage-shy sweethearts Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were finally hot-to-trot to tie the knot after 40-plus years together — but the pair has once again pulled the plug on their nuptials to the dismay of their disappointed loved ones, sources told RadarOnline.com.

One pal revealed: "Their friends and family are sick of them flip-flopping and wish they'd make up their minds already – or better still, just stop talking about it.

"Goldie and Kurt really seemed to be on the same page at last, but then cold feet set in as it has so many times before. Goldie worries getting married will jinx what they have and that it will be the end of their sizzling sex life."