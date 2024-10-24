Marriage-Dodgers Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn 'Pull Plug on Secret Wedding Plans' After 40 Years Together — Leaving Family 'Devastated'
Marriage-shy sweethearts Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were finally hot-to-trot to tie the knot after 40-plus years together — but the pair has once again pulled the plug on their nuptials to the dismay of their disappointed loved ones, sources told RadarOnline.com.
One pal revealed: "Their friends and family are sick of them flip-flopping and wish they'd make up their minds already – or better still, just stop talking about it.
"Goldie and Kurt really seemed to be on the same page at last, but then cold feet set in as it has so many times before. Goldie worries getting married will jinx what they have and that it will be the end of their sizzling sex life."
The giggly Oscar winner, who fell for hunky Kurt on the set of 1983's Swing Shift, recently gushed the secret to lasting love is a good time in the sack.
"Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging," the former Laugh-In lovely said.
"People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer."
- Goldie Hawn Reveals 'Great Sex' Is Secret Behind Her and Kurt Russell's 40-Year Relationship — But Stresses: 'You Also Have to Be Nice to Each Other'
- 'Vampire Facials, Fillers, Botox, Ozempic and Fat Blasts': Unrecognizable Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell 'Going Overboard' With 'Savage Regime of Nips and Tucks'
- Goldie Hawn Reveals 'Great Sex' Is Secret Behind Her and Kurt Russell's 40-Year Relationship — But Stresses: 'You Also Have to Be Nice to Each Other'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
According to the insider, no one doubts the deep love Goldie, 78, and the Escape from New York stud, 73, have for each other — but their blended family, which includes four adult children, wishes they would commit to a decision about getting hitched.
Said the source: "In some twisted way, Kurt and Goldie seem to like the attention.
"But other people in their close circle, like their kids, have better things to do than shop for wedding stuff only to return it later."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.