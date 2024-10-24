Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Goldie Hawn

Marriage-Dodgers Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn 'Pull Plug on Secret Wedding Plans' After 40 Years Together — Leaving Family 'Devastated'

kurt russell goldie hawn pull plug on secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn pull the plug on secret wedding plans after 40 years together, stunning their family.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Marriage-shy sweethearts Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were finally hot-to-trot to tie the knot after 40-plus years together — but the pair has once again pulled the plug on their nuptials to the dismay of their disappointed loved ones, sources told RadarOnline.com.

One pal revealed: "Their friends and family are sick of them flip-flopping and wish they'd make up their minds already – or better still, just stop talking about it.

"Goldie and Kurt really seemed to be on the same page at last, but then cold feet set in as it has so many times before. Goldie worries getting married will jinx what they have and that it will be the end of their sizzling sex life."

Article continues below advertisement
kurt russell goldie hawn pull plug on secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were finally hot-to-trot to tie the knot after 40-plus years together.

Article continues below advertisement

The giggly Oscar winner, who fell for hunky Kurt on the set of 1983's Swing Shift, recently gushed the secret to lasting love is a good time in the sack.

"Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging," the former Laugh-In lovely said.

"People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer."

MORE ON:
Goldie Hawn

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
kurt russell goldie hawn pull plug on secret wedding plans
Source: MEGA

An insider said no one doubts the deep love Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have for each other – but their blended family wishes they would commit to a decision about getting hitched.

According to the insider, no one doubts the deep love Goldie, 78, and the Escape from New York stud, 73, have for each other — but their blended family, which includes four adult children, wishes they would commit to a decision about getting hitched.

Said the source: "In some twisted way, Kurt and Goldie seem to like the attention.

"But other people in their close circle, like their kids, have better things to do than shop for wedding stuff only to return it later."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.