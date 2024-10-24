John Amos' Daughter Demands Cops Investigate Mystery Circumstances of 'Good Times' Star's Death

TV legend John Amos' two children are locked in a bitter feud over the tragic final days of the late Good Times dad — and his daughter, Shannon Amos, is demanding a police probe and claiming "foul play" might have been responsible for his death.

In an exclusive interview, Shannon, 58, accuses her brother, Kelly Christopher "K.C." Amos, 54, of changing their father's will at least five times to cut her out of the inheritance after draining the 84-year-old star's accounts — and quickly having his corpse cremated to hide any evidence of alleged abuse.