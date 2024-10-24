Your tip
Feisty Ex-Sexpot Brigitte Bardot's Spooky Last Days: 'Scaring Residents By Looking Like Witch' After Turning 90 — and 'Refuses to Sort Personal Hygiene’

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Feisty former sex kitten Brigitte Bardot just turned 90 — and sources told RadarOnline.com she's ready to scratch the eyes out of anyone who gets in her way.

The French acting legend has become a virtual recluse, and locals have said even though she is still a fierce animal rights activist, she rarely leaves her home in St. Tropez.

Said a source: "She's one of those eccentrics who scares people and makes them cringe just when they pass by her house."

Sex bomb Bardot first detonated in the 1956 film And God Created Woman, where her sensual performance made her an international siren.

But these days, she is better known for being an unapologetically crotchely old lady.

Added an insider: "She was always very far right in her thinking and she still is.

"She's already been fined multiple times for racist comments and criticized for how she hates the #MeToo movement, but she continues to mouth off to anyone who'll listen."

In 2021, the femme fatale was fined for the sixth time and ordered to pay approximately $23,100 for "inciting racial hatred" in a 2019 letter in which she called native Indian Ocean islanders "savages."

She wrote the Hindu Tamil population was "sacrificing goats” and engaging in cannibalism.

What's more, in 2008, Bardot was dragged to court for using racial slurs against Muslim communities.

As for the #MeToo movement, the onetime slinky siren has claimed she was never a victim of the casting couch.

"I thought it was nice to be told that I was beautiful or that I had a nice little ass," she said. "This kind of compliment is nice."

But our sources said her kittenish looks have vanished – and Brigitte couldn't care less!

Added the insider: "She refuses to dye her hair, wear makeup or get plastic surgery and thinks these other celebs like Jane Fonda and the Kardashians are phonies.

"She must have a sense of her own mortality but from her batty, combative behavior she's obviously choosing to ignore it!"

