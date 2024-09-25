Diddy at Centre of 'Racist Incest' Shocker: Jailed Rapper Branded 'Sick' for Staging 'Skit' Where He Kissed Young 'Adopted' Daughter — and Exclaimed She Needed 'Black Parent'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being branded "sick" over a resurfaced video showing him kissing a child he refers to in the footage as Ava, his "adopted daughter".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul claimed to have adopted Ava because he wanted her to have "a Black parent" – though sources have now confirmed it was all part of "a skit".

In the video from 2020, Diddy, now 54, could be seen telling the girl to introduce herself, which she does as "Ava Combs" before he jokes: "Yes, it's breaking news, Diddy adopted a white child."