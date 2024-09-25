Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

Diddy at Centre of 'Racist Incest' Shocker: Jailed Rapper Branded 'Sick' for Staging 'Skit' Where He Kissed Young 'Adopted' Daughter — and Exclaimed She Needed 'Black Parent'

Diddy Incest Scare: Rapper Branded 'Sick' for Staging 'Skit' Where He Kissed Young 'Adopted' Daughter — and Exclaims She Needed 'Black Parent'
Source: MEGA; X

A resurfaced video from 2020 shows Diddy joking about how he "adopted" a young girl before kissing her on the cheek.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being branded "sick" over a resurfaced video showing him kissing a child he refers to in the footage as Ava, his "adopted daughter".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced music mogul claimed to have adopted Ava because he wanted her to have "a Black parent" – though sources have now confirmed it was all part of "a skit".

In the video from 2020, Diddy, now 54, could be seen telling the girl to introduce herself, which she does as "Ava Combs" before he jokes: "Yes, it's breaking news, Diddy adopted a white child."

Article continues below advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyer Declares Jailed Rapper Is Getting 'Treatment and Therapy' Amid Sex Trafficking Charges
Source: MEGA

The rapper, 54, says he wants the little girl to have a "Black parent" in the resurfaced "skit".

The rapper continued: "I want you to tell them the story about how I adopted you."

Ava then says with a giggle: "So, I was on the streets and then Papa Combs decided that he would like to be a caring man, so then he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and play with his kids."

People can be heard laughing and cheering in the background before Diddy continued: "Ava, that's like a little bit borderline suspect...We want to get it clear, I adopted you like Madonna adopted kids, and everybody else adopted kids, Charlize Theron, everybody, Sandra Bullock.

Article continues below advertisement

Watch the clip of Diddy and his "adopted daughter" Ava above.

Article continues below advertisement

"I adopted you because I felt that you could, you know, enjoy also having a Black parent to take care of you and help you out. So just clarify, because it's crazy out here online."

He added: "I got permission from your mother, say all of that".

The little girl follows Diddy's instruction and explains she has known the producer's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila since she was "6 months old" and became part of the family.

The video ends with Combs wrapping his arms around Ava and kissing her on the cheek.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy video
Source: X

Ava is said to be a close friend of Diddy's twin daughters.

MORE ON:
Sean "Diddy" Combs

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the seemingly lighthearted nature of the video, it sent social media into a frenzy after Combs was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges – prompting users to express concern about the girl's safety as well as the rapper's motive behind posting the clip.

One user wrote: "This aged horribly...Pray for that girl and let's hope she's doing well..."

Another said: "SICK! Diddy picks up this child, Ava, on the street and took her to his place! Bragged, she's white...LOOK AT HER FACE, DEMEANOR!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
diddy
Source: MEGA

Combs is behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial on federal sex crime charges.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person added: "I have questions.

"Was this a stable environment to be bringing a child into? Was she going to be safe considering all of the people who were going to be coming in and out of Combs' homes?"

Clearing up some of the speculations, sources told TMZ the adoption was never real and the video was "overblown by concerned fans".

The girl, whose name is Ava Baroni, had in fact been close to Diddy's twin daughters since childhood but was cared for by her own parents, the outlet reported.

However, she and her family had since distanced themselves from the jailed musician, who has seven children – one of whom was adopted.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy is being held behind bars in Brooklyn, New York until his trial on a three-count federal indictment alleging he "used the business empire he controlled to carry out criminal activity including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and the obstruction of justice".

He was accused of orchestrating "extended sexual performances" he called "freak offs" that "sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the sex workers to keep them obedient and compliant".

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges and vehemently denies the allegations.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.