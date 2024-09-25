Your tip
Three of Diddy's Seven Kids Break Silence — to Insist There Was 'No Foul Play' in 'Tragic' Death of Their Mother Kim Porter

Kim Porter dated Sean 'Diddy' Combs on and off between 1994 and 2007.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' children have broken their silence following the rapper's sex trafficking arrest.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the three children Diddy shares with late partner Kim Porter – Christian, 26, and Jessie and D'Lila, both 17 – plus Quincy, 33, who the late model had with singer Al B. Sure! before Diddy adopted him, spoke out to deny rumors the music mogul played a part in their mother's death.

kim porters father condemns sean diddy combs vicious assault on cassie i didnt know he could stoop that low
Porter died of lobar pneumonia at the age of just 47 in November 2018.

U.S. model Porter passed away of lobar pneumonia after having experienced "flu-like symptoms" for several days at the age of 47 in November 2018.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, they wrote: "We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out."

Diddy and Porter dated on and off between 1994 and 2007.

A book released earlier this month, alleged to be Porter's memoir, features claims Diddy assaulted his late girlfriend, taped himself having sex with a male teenage pop star and had sex parties with an Oscar winner and his wife.

Kim Porter & son Christian in 2010
Porter pictured with son Christian in 2010.

Titled Kim's Lost Words, the book claims to be a collection of Porter's diaries leaked by her friends – but her children denied their mother's involvement.

The statement continued: "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue, she did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.

"Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.

2008
Diddy posing with his family on the red carpet in 2008.

"Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world and nothing has been the same since she passed."

Since her death, there have been many conspiracy theories surrounding how she died – which were ramped up after Diddy was arrested for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The statement from Porter's four children continued: "While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.

"There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives.

"Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind and loving woman she was.

"Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories."

2008
Diddy and his family when the rapper received his star on the Hollywood Hall of Fame.

The four children finished off the strongly worded statement by requesting their mother be respected in her death.

They concluded: "We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It's what she deserves.

"We love you and miss you mommy."

Diddy & son Justin
Diddy posing with his son Justin.

In addition to the four children Diddy shared with Porter, he also has three children with three other women: son Justin, 30, and daughters Chance,18, and Love, 23 months.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

