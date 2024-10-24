The One With The Nip/Tuck Lover: Jennifer Aniston Suddenly Has 'Spring in Her Step' Thanks to Mystery Man — Rumored to Be Her Plastic Surgeon!

Jaunty Jennifer Aniston has been bouncing for joy lately and sources say it's because she's fallen head over heels for one of the surgeons who does her nip/tucks.

"The word is there's a guy in one of her doctors' offices that's got Jen very excited," spilled an insider. "It's one of the big reasons she goes in for her treatments with a spring in her step because she gets a chance to see him!"