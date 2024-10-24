Your tip
The One With The Nip/Tuck Lover: Jennifer Aniston Suddenly Has 'Spring in Her Step' Thanks to Mystery Man — Rumored to Be Her Plastic Surgeon!

jennifer aniston spring in her step
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is feeling jaunty with a ‘spring in her step’ thanks to her mystery plastic surgeon.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 4:53 a.m. ET

Jaunty Jennifer Aniston has been bouncing for joy lately and sources say it's because she's fallen head over heels for one of the surgeons who does her nip/tucks.

"The word is there's a guy in one of her doctors' offices that's got Jen very excited," spilled an insider. "It's one of the big reasons she goes in for her treatments with a spring in her step because she gets a chance to see him!"

jennifer aniston spring in her step
Source: MEGA

Spies spilled it's unclear exactly who has caught Aniston's eye.

"Jen's being very mysterious about it," dished a mole. "She goes to a few different places on the East Coast and the West Coast, so it's a little difficult to nail down who exactly this guy is.

jennifer aniston spring in her step
Source: MEGA

An insider said Jennifer Aniston has ‘made it clear that she'd love to meet a man outside the Hollywood scene, someone with something of his own going on!’

"But she's made it clear that she'd love to meet a man outside the Hollywood scene, someone with something of his own going on!"

As GLOBE readers know, the Friends alum has been single since announcing her split from second hubby Justin Theroux in 2018.

Jennifer Aniston

jennifer aniston spring in her step
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston’s first marriage to Hollywood golden boy Brad Pitt collapsed in January 2005.

Prior to that, her first marriage to Hollywood golden boy Brad Pitt, collapsed in January 2005 after only five years when Brad hooked up with Angelina Jolie, his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar.

Sources dished that pals – including The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon have tried to set her up, but the 55-year-old actress is "too picky."

jennifer aniston spring in her step
Source: MEGA

Sources said that pals – including 'The Morning Show' costar Reese Witherspoon have tried to set Jennifer Aniston but she's 'too picky.'

"Actors don't really do anything for her anymore, and industry types are so self-centered." sniped a snitch."She's got a huge interest in skin care herself so having a boyfriend who has made beauty and antiaging his career would be perfect!"

