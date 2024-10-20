Billy Crudup 'Showing Up Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon' With His Double Emmy Victory For 'The Morning Show': 'They're the Stars and Should Be Winning!'
Scene-stealing Billy Crudup's two Emmy wins for The Morning Show are becoming an issue for the show's producers, who want to see stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon take home some statues.
Crudup, 56, won an Emmy this year and in 2020 for his performance as scheming news division head Cory Ellison on the Apple TV+ hit.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Jennifer is happy for him, and so is Reese, but of course, people are talking about the fact that they're the stars and should be the ones winning.
"The show is supposed to be about women in a high-pressure, challenging workplace, yet the one contributor who actually converts his nominations into wins is Billy."
The show landed a total of 16 Emmy nods.
Aniston, 55, who stars as newswoman Álex Levy, and Witherspoon, 48, who plays reporter turned anchor Bradley Jackson, were both nominated for the coveted Outstanding Lead actress award, but lost to Shogun's Anna Sawai.
The Morning Show also scored Emmys for hair and makeup, but Crudup was the standout winner, which has been a hard pill to swallow for the executive producers and stars, according to our mole.
"The Emmys were a happy event for the Morning Show team because of the sheer number of nominations they got," added the Hollywood insider.
"Now they are firmly in the prestige drama conversation going forward and people take the show seriously, and that's huge for Reese and Jen.
"Still, it's been frustrating for Billy to be the one who scores the touchdown every time while Reese and Jen are stuck cheering on the sidelines.
"It's not what they set out to do when they first put this show together."
Although Aniston's rep denied the actress is frustrated about the Emmys snub, she "has been down this road before," noted the source, pointing to her long-awaited Emmy for Friends, which she finally won in 2002 after eight seasons and five nominations.
Said the source: "To Jen's credit, she's patient about the whole awards process – it was a long wait before she finally won her first Emmy for Friends, and she understands that these awards organizations are sometimes slow to come around.
"With that being said, Jen and Reese would both like to win Emmys at some point for this show and will probably keep making it until they do."
