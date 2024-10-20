Your tip
Cheapskate Kris Jenner's Cash Crisis: Momager, 68, In Panic Over TV Ratings Plunge — and Is 'Cutting Back on Treats' for Boytoy Corey Gamble

kris jenner cash crisis momager
Source: MEGA

68-year-old Kris Jenner faces a cash crisis as TV ratings plunge, leading her to cut back on treats for her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Cash-conscious Kris Jenner is fearing for her financial future as ratings sag for The Kardashians and nuisance lawsuits dog her reality television family.

The moneybags matriarch is putting the pinch on fringe benefits for her sugar baby boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Jenner, 68, is said to be sitting on a $170 million fortune — yet the brains behind the Kardashian empire was recently spotted shopping for deals at big box discount store Costco.

kris jenner cash crisis momagerst
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is fearing for her financial future as ratings sag for ‘The Kardashians.’

Now, tipsters told this masthead the miserly momager is also dialing back perks for her 43-year-old beau!

Said a source: "She felt she had to make cuts somewhere – and certainly not her stash of expensive wine.

kris jenner cash crisis momager
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed, ‘Corey Gamble has been on Kris Jenner’s payroll for ten years.’

"Slashing Corey's allowance was the logical thing to do, in Kris' opinion.

"He's been on the payroll for ten years. He was taking several hundred grand a month in salary and getting carte blanche on credit cards totaling a million or more.

"Now, it's come down to $10K a month, and no more cash advances. He must ask permission to use Kris' premium credit cards and pay for his own transportation."

Kris Jenner

kris jenner cash crisis momager
Source: MEGA

According to a spy, Kris Jenner told her boyfriend Corey Gamble, ‘She just can't throw money around anymore!’

The source said Jenner told the talent manager she just can't throw money around anymore.

The insider added: "It's pretty insulting for a guy who was used to getting everything he wanted – from driving Kris' luxury cars to buying gold chains on a whim.

kris jenner cash crisis momager
Source: MEGA

Sources said, ‘When Kris [Jenner] is worried about money, Corey's the one who feels the brunt.’

"He's not a pauper. He makes a fair chunk of change on his own. But when Kris is worried about money, Corey's the one who feels the brunt."

