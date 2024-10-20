Cheapskate Kris Jenner's Cash Crisis: Momager, 68, In Panic Over TV Ratings Plunge — and Is 'Cutting Back on Treats' for Boytoy Corey Gamble

Cash-conscious Kris Jenner is fearing for her financial future as ratings sag for The Kardashians and nuisance lawsuits dog her reality television family.

The moneybags matriarch is putting the pinch on fringe benefits for her sugar baby boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Jenner, 68, is said to be sitting on a $170 million fortune — yet the brains behind the Kardashian empire was recently spotted shopping for deals at big box discount store Costco.