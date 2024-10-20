Cheapskate Kris Jenner's Cash Crisis: Momager, 68, In Panic Over TV Ratings Plunge — and Is 'Cutting Back on Treats' for Boytoy Corey Gamble
Cash-conscious Kris Jenner is fearing for her financial future as ratings sag for The Kardashians and nuisance lawsuits dog her reality television family.
The moneybags matriarch is putting the pinch on fringe benefits for her sugar baby boyfriend, Corey Gamble, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Jenner, 68, is said to be sitting on a $170 million fortune — yet the brains behind the Kardashian empire was recently spotted shopping for deals at big box discount store Costco.
Now, tipsters told this masthead the miserly momager is also dialing back perks for her 43-year-old beau!
Said a source: "She felt she had to make cuts somewhere – and certainly not her stash of expensive wine.
"Slashing Corey's allowance was the logical thing to do, in Kris' opinion.
"He's been on the payroll for ten years. He was taking several hundred grand a month in salary and getting carte blanche on credit cards totaling a million or more.
"Now, it's come down to $10K a month, and no more cash advances. He must ask permission to use Kris' premium credit cards and pay for his own transportation."
The source said Jenner told the talent manager she just can't throw money around anymore.
The insider added: "It's pretty insulting for a guy who was used to getting everything he wanted – from driving Kris' luxury cars to buying gold chains on a whim.
"He's not a pauper. He makes a fair chunk of change on his own. But when Kris is worried about money, Corey's the one who feels the brunt."
