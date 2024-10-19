Say Hello to My (Very Sore) Little Friend! Al Pacino 'Still Haunted' By Agonizing Penis Injury — As He's Spotted Out With Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Amid Bill Maher Fling Rumors
He's famed for howling "say hello to my little friend" in Scarface while wielding a massive weapon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Al Pacino is haunted by a problem with his real little friend.
The 5ft 5in tall Hollywood veteran, 84, has opened up about how he suffered an agonizing penis injury in childhood
He wrote in his new memoir Sonny Boy about the near-life changing incident: "I was walking on a thin, iron fence, doing my tightrope dance. It had been raining all morning, and sure enough, I slipped and fell, and the iron bar hit me directly between my legs. I had more mishaps and accidents than I can count."
Al released his book just before he was spotted taking his ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30, on a 'date night' at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Blvd.
Alfallah was also seen leaving the lux hotel earlier this month with comic Bill Maher, 68, but she was quick to shut down any rumors of a budding romance.
She told an outlet: Bill's my friend, just my friend, Bill's great though."
Alfallah, a film producer, has a son named Roman with Pacino, and although the pair still participate in raising their child, they work better together as "friends."
She told Vogue Arabia: He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, oh, he is going to be my son's father one day. Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. I guess it just became something more."
Pacino revealed in his autobiography that Apollo 13 actress Kathleen Quinlan was "the closest I've ever come to getting married."
He wrote: "I've always shied away from marriage. I guess I didn't see how it would help anything. I just wanted to avoid what I thought, at the time, was the inevitable: an entrance to the pain train."
The legendary actor further revealed: "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. 'Are you going to go or not?' No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on."
The Cruising actor also recently revealed that he nearly died when battling Covid-19 in 2022.
He told an outlet: "I didn't have a pulse. In a matter of minutes they were there — the ambulance in front of my house. I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."
He added: "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there. I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"
