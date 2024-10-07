Bill Maher, 68, Spotted Sneaking Out of Chateau Marmont Hotel With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30 — As 'Godfather' Icon 'Nears Death'

Bill Maher and Al Pacino's much younger – and now former – girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, were seen sneaking out of the famed Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles over the weekend.

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the comedian, 68, and Alfallah, 30, did not appear to be shying away from the prying cameras as paparazzi surrounded his black sedan while exiting the fancy hotel in the wee hours of Sunday, October 6.

Maher, who was behind the wheel, wore a gray suit, while Alfallah wore a black lacy top and minimal makeup.

It is unclear what Maher and Alfallah were doing at the hotel or why they were even together – with the snaps emerging just after Pacino admitted he is now single.

Reps have yet to comment on the sighting.