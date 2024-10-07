Bill Maher, 68, Spotted Sneaking Out of Chateau Marmont Hotel With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30 — As 'Godfather' Icon 'Nears Death'
Bill Maher and Al Pacino's much younger – and now former – girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, were seen sneaking out of the famed Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles over the weekend.
As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the comedian, 68, and Alfallah, 30, did not appear to be shying away from the prying cameras as paparazzi surrounded his black sedan while exiting the fancy hotel in the wee hours of Sunday, October 6.
Maher, who was behind the wheel, wore a gray suit, while Alfallah wore a black lacy top and minimal makeup.
It is unclear what Maher and Alfallah were doing at the hotel or why they were even together – with the snaps emerging just after Pacino admitted he is now single.
Reps have yet to comment on the sighting.
Just hours earlier, Alfallah and Pacino, 84, were snapped leaving Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood.
But Pacino has now said when asked about the status of their relationship: “No. I have a friendship” – with his rep later adding he and Alfallah are now merely "friends" who "co-parent" their son.
In the photos, Alfallah, who could very well have on the same outfit she wore when she was spotted with Maher, smiled and waved to the cameras. While the aging Godfather star wore a black suit and sunglasses even though it was dark outside.
The couple was last seen on September 25, when the actor helped celebrate her birthday.
Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022. Which is around the same time the Irishman star says he almost died from Covid-19.
He recently told The New York Times he was "sitting there in my own house and I was gone" after he fell on conscious while battling the illness.
Pacino said: "I didn't have a pulse.
"In a matter of minutes they were there – the ambulance in front of my house.
"I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something."
The Serpico star said he had one of his employees get him a nurse because he felt "unusually not good" from battling a fever and dehydration before he lost consciousness.
Pacino added: "I didn't see the white light or anything. There's nothing there.
"I'd never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there's no more?"
Despite their massive age gap, Pacino and Alfallah welcomed their son Roman in 2023.
He also shares daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.
Despite still being a couple, Alfallah was granted full physical custody of Roman in October 2023. However, they share joint legal custody and Pacino pays Alfallah over $30k per month in child support.
