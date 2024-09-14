Laura Loomer Threatens to Sue Bill Maher for Suggesting She's in 'Arranged Relationship' With Donald Trump
Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer threatened to sue Bill Maher for suggesting she and former President Donald Trump are having an affair.
Maher suggested Lommer is in an "arranged relationship" with the Republican nominee for president, referencing the MAGA activist's previous conspiracy theory surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
On Friday, September 13, the Real Time host told his viewers: "I think maybe Laura Loomer's in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she's very close to Trump. She's 31, looks like his type."
He circled back to a previous segment on his show titled "Who's Trump f-------" and claimed: "It's not nobody. He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer, I'm just saying."
Loomer took to X, where she fired back at Maher, calling his statements "beyond the pale" and accusing mainstream media of launching a "coordinated attack" against her and the ex-president.
She wrote: "I should sue Bill Maher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it's a complete and blatant lie. I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump."
Rumors have spread of an affair between the Republican nominee and the right-wing activist for some time.
Several images have gone viral showing the two cozying up to one another during several recent campaign stops.
A reporter recently asked the former president: "What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you, and has nobody told you about conspiracy theories that she has promoted?"
Trump said he wasn't sure why a reporter asked him about his Republican colleagues' concerns about their "close relationship".
Loomer previously spread a Republican conspiracy theory about Swift dating Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as part of a Democratic plot to influence the 2024 election. There is no evidence to support these claims.
Swift remained silent regarding the election until she publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Instagram after the latest presidential debate.
The pop star claimed she decided to endorse the VP after she found out about AI images Trump shared of Swift appearing to endorse him instead.
She wrote: "It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter."
