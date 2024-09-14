Laura Loomer Threatens to Sue Bill Maher for Suggesting She's in 'Arranged Relationship' With Donald Trump

Rumors have spread of an affair between the Republican nominee and the right-wing activist for some time.

Several images have gone viral showing the two cozying up to one another during several recent campaign stops.

A reporter recently asked the former president: "What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you, and has nobody told you about conspiracy theories that she has promoted?"

Trump said he wasn't sure why a reporter asked him about his Republican colleagues' concerns about their "close relationship".