MAGA Vixens Battle: Right Wing Firebrand Laura Loomer Threatens to Spill Dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene
A political cat fight has broken out between Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and far-right talking head Laura Loomer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Loomer threatened to "expose" the Georgia representative after Greene accused her of being racist while questioning her close ties to Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Tension between the two MAGA women boiled over when Greene, 50, called out Loomer, 31, for making a racially charged X post attacking Kamala Harris' Indian heritage, in which she claimed the Democratic nominee would make the White House "smell like curry".
Loomer wrote in the X post: "If @KamalaHarris wins, the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand."
She made the post on Wednesday, the same day she was seen alongside Trump for the 9/11 memorial events in New York City, which Harris and President Joe Biden also attended.
Hours later, Greene – who has long spoken against Loomer's growing influence in the Trump campaign – slammed the post and urged the far-right figure to delete it.
She wrote: "This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever. @LauraLoomer should take this down."
While Loomer did not delete the post, it was flagged for limited visibility due to violating the social platform's "rules against Hateful Conduct".
In response to Greene's condemnation, Loomer launched a multi-post attack against the congresswoman. The far-right activist accused Greene of being "extremely jealous" and "vindictive".
She wrote: "Once again, @mtgreenee who is extremely jealous and vindictive over the fact that she wasn't successful in turning Donald Trump against me is now behaving like a leftist and accusing me of being “racist”.
"Kamala Harris is on video calling herself Indian and saying she Cooks with curry.
"She also refuses to speak to the media so there is a strong likelihood that she would set up a call center to avoid speaking to the press and being honest with the American people."
Loomer then turned the tables on Greene and accused her of being racist, saying: "Hey MTG, speaking of racism, one of your former staffers told me you have a favorite word that starts with N.
"What if the staffer has a video? It’s rather ironic that MTG wants to call me a racist when MTG is a full blown ANTI SEMITE who believes that Jewish people use Space lasers to control the world."
The 31-year-old continued to rip Greene as she accused of being a "poor excuse for a Christian".
She added: "Along with being an anti semite, MTG is also a poor excuse for a Christian. Her marriage failed because she couldn't keep her legs closed while she was a new member of Congress and was too busy Screwing some guy from her CrossFit.
"She is not representative of the GOP or what it means to be America first."
Loomer claimed "nobody talks about" Greene anymore because "she's annoying and irrelevant and a sellout".
Her post wasn't done yet. Loomer, who was seen getting off Trump's private plane before his debate against Harris, seemingly rubbed her proximity to the ex-president in Greene's face.
Her tirade raged on: "Hey @mtgreenee how come you weren't at the debate? Guess you gave up on Trump when he gave up on your boyfriend @SpeakerMcCarthy."
Loomer additionally claimed Greene "paid for the Ye 2024 domain" and used "campaign funds" to "orchestrate" the controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner between Trump, white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West.
In a follow-up post, Loomer expressed hope for "anyone successful in removing MTG from office" while offering up "free" dirt on the congresswoman to anyone, "Republican or Democrat".
