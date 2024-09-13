Home > News > Russia/Ukraine Conflict Putin's $50M Fighter Jet Plunges Into Black Sea Killing Crew After Being 'Shot Down by Ukraine' in Latest Blow for Russia Source: MEGA; Ukraine forces shot down one of Vladimir Putin's prized fighter jets. By: Haley Gunn Sept. 13 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Vladimir Putin's military suffered another devastating blow in the ongoing Ukraine war. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Kremlin lost a prized $50million fighter jet after it was shot down by Ukrainian forces over the Black Sea. Shocking footage captured the fighter jet plunging into the Black Sea after launching missiles at Ukrainian targets off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyiv released footage of the Russian warplane before it was shot down.

The footage, which was shared by Ukraine, captured the Russian Su-30SM fighter jet in Ukrainian crosshairs before it took a jarring nosedive into the sea. Before it was shot down, the Russia aircraft deployed four of its six "Kh-31P supersonic anti-radar missiles" at Ukrainian targets, according to the Sun. After the assault, Russian Telegram channels reportedly claimed the aircraft experienced unusual technical difficulties before it crashed. Telegram channel Voevoda Veshchaet also attempted to claim no combat incident caused the aircraft to crash.

Article continues below advertisement

The Russian fighter jet spiraled out of control before crashing into the Black Sea.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kyiv's military officials confirmed the successful assault, saying: "During an operation in the waters of the Black Sea, soldiers of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-30SM combat aircraft. "The fighter that fell into the sea belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, which is based at the airfield of the city of Saki in the temporarily occupied Crimea. "The occupiers lost contact with their warship on September 11, 2024 around 5 AM." Debris from the crash, including a wing, was later recovered off the coast of Crimea. A large oil slick was also observed in the water. The crash marks 12 Russian aircraft lost in precision airstrike from Ukrainian forces.

Article continues below advertisement

The Russian pilots were declared dead after an unsuccessful search operation.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Russian pilots manning the aircraft were reportedly unable to eject and were declared dead after an unsuccessful search mission. Russia's loss of the warplane comes as Putin's forces suffered major losses in the Kursk border region. Ukraine launched the largest incursion in the area since World War II on August 6 – and continue to occupy large areas of Russian territory. Mere days ago, Putin's military was subject to a devastating drone assault, which reached Moscow. Ukrainian UAV's

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Putin announced this week the U.S. would be at war if NATO lifted Ukrainian restrictions on long-range missiles.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, Putin sent a warning to NATO the U.S. would be at war with Russia if Ukraine long-range missile restrictions were lifted. The despot said: "This will mean that NATO countries – the United States and European countries – are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us." NATO allied partners and the U.S. have become increasingly open to the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range missiles against Russia, which Kyiv has openly asked for as the war rages on.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Powered by RedCircle