TV Cat Fight! CNN's Rising Star Kaitlan Collins 'Reeling' After Megyn Kelly Blasted Her as 'Boring, Cold-Hearted B----'
CNN's rising star Kaitlan Collins is still reeling after Megyn Kelly launched a scathing attack calling her a "cold-hearted b----" and slamming her for being "boring" and "lacking personality".
But instead of firing back at Kelly, RadarOnline.com can reveal Collins is apparently pointing the finger at her former CNN colleague Don Lemon.
Sources close to the situation say Collins believes Lemon, who shares a high-profile Hollywood lawyer with Kelly, may have had a hand in orchestrating the smear.
An insider told us: "It's no coincidence that the moment Don and Megyn get chummy, she goes after his former co-anchor."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the bad blood between Collins, 32, and Lemon, 58, started during their time together at CNN.
But now, it seems, the feud is far from over.
Collins and Lemon first butted heads when they hosted CNN This Morning together with Poppy Harlow.
Although Lemon was eventually fired from the network in April 2023, and CNN This Morning was later canceled in February 2024, the former colleagues still don't get along.
When Lemon tied the knot with longtime partner Tim Malone this past April, Collins was nowhere to be seen.
Insiders cited a "screaming match" between Lemon and Collins as the reason for their falling out – and the fact the purported "screaming match" made its way into a company newsletter.
A source said: "Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming."
As for Kelly, she took aim at the CNN darling last month after Collins appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher and insisted CNN is a "fair" and "balanced" network.
She told Maher: "CNN is the place where both sides can watch, and I think my show is evidence of that.
"We have lawmakers on from both the parties. We'll have Elizabeth Warren on one night and we'll have Ted Cruz on another night. I think lawmakers from both parties should take questions, and you should push both of them."
Collins continued: "On CNN being a place of credibility, look at what just happened in Chicago.
"We had 300 people from CNN on the ground covering (the Democratic National Convention), there were several reporters from just our team alone on the floor bringing it in real time to people, and I think CNN puts resources behind things and just brings a level of news that you don't get anywhere else."
She added: "I feel like I can speak with authority on this.
"I'm from Alabama, I'm from a very red state, I have a very conservative family, a lot of them who are Trump voters, they watch my show every night, and they know that they can trust me, that we call bulls--- on every side."
But Kelly took issue with Collins' comments, and rushed to her podcast to fire back at the rising CNN star.
The 53-year-old Megyn Kelly Show podcast host said: "I'm sorry, but (Collins) is only a star with leftists and the fact that she has some roots in Alabama does not make her a fair and balanced reporter.
"I will submit for the record: Her biggest sin is not that she is biased, though she is, it's that she's boring. She's extremely boring with no personality."
Kelly continued: "I have a pro tip for her: Smile, try smiling every once in a while.
"Try not to be, like in your delivery, such a cold-hearted b---- all the time, because it gives people nothing to bond to.
"You can be a tough interviewer and also have some warmth – unless there's none inside of you, in which case it's more difficult."
