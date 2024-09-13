TV Cat Fight! CNN's Rising Star Kaitlan Collins 'Reeling' After Megyn Kelly Blasted Her as 'Boring, Cold-Hearted B----'

CNN's rising star Kaitlan Collins is still reeling after Megyn Kelly launched a scathing attack calling her a "cold-hearted b----" and slamming her for being "boring" and "lacking personality".

But instead of firing back at Kelly, RadarOnline.com can reveal Collins is apparently pointing the finger at her former CNN colleague Don Lemon.

Sources close to the situation say Collins believes Lemon, who shares a high-profile Hollywood lawyer with Kelly, may have had a hand in orchestrating the smear.

An insider told us: "It's no coincidence that the moment Don and Megyn get chummy, she goes after his former co-anchor."