Sally Field's Nightmare Near-Death Illegal Abortion Revealed: Actress Tells How She 'Felt Everything' During Termination Aged 17 Without Anesthetic

Sally Field opened up about undergoing a "traumatic" and illegal abortion as a teenager.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Forest Gump actress recalled how she drove to Mexico to terminate a pregnancy when she was 17-years-old, shortly before her acting career took off.

Field, 77, tearfully shared her story as anti-abortion laws have increasingly become a key issue ahead of November's presidential election.

The actress echoed a rally cry from Democratic nominee Kamala Harris as she vowed in the video: "We can't go back".