Whitney Houston's Mom Cissy Dead at Age 91 After Alzheimer's Battle: 'Our Hearts Are Filled With Pain and Sadness'

Daughter-in-law Pat Houston announced in a statement to AP News: "Our hearts are filled with pain and sadness. We loss the matriarch of our family.

"Mother Cissy has been a strong and towering figure in our lives. A woman of deep faith and conviction, who cared greatly about family, ministry, and community.

"Her more than seven-decade career in music and entertainment will remain at the forefront of our hearts."

Her family added they are "touched by your generous support, and your outpouring of love during our profound time of grief. We respectfully request our privacy during this difficult time".