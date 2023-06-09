Actor John Amos 'Could Be' Victim of a Crime as Police Launch Investigation, Colorado Sheriff Says

Good Times actor John Amos "could be" a crime victim and is the subject of a police investigation, authorities in Colorado have confirmed, RadarOnline.com can report.

The stunning news comes as his daughter Shannon took to her Instagram account to refute her famous father’s assertion that he’s perfectly fine and continue her campaign that he's a victim of elder abuse and “financial exploitation.”

Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith released a statement on Friday confirming that police have received a report of an “allegation” and the 83-year-old Coming to America star is being treated in Tennessee.