Actor John Amos 'Could Be' Victim of a Crime as Police Launch Investigation, Colorado Sheriff Says
Good Times actor John Amos "could be" a crime victim and is the subject of a police investigation, authorities in Colorado have confirmed, RadarOnline.com can report.
The stunning news comes as his daughter Shannon took to her Instagram account to refute her famous father’s assertion that he’s perfectly fine and continue her campaign that he's a victim of elder abuse and “financial exploitation.”
Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith released a statement on Friday confirming that police have received a report of an “allegation” and the 83-year-old Coming to America star is being treated in Tennessee.
“We can confirm that an allegation was made to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office that Mr. Amos could be a victim of a crime,” Smith said. “We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Human Services.”
“We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney.”
Smith pointed out that the state of Colorado doesn’t have a crime titled “elder abuse” but provided a list of other offenses that could fall under that umbrella. Those charges include criminal negligence, assault, robbery, theft, caretaker neglect, sexual assault, and exploitation.
“Additionally, there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or older,” he said. “We want to send our well wishes to Mr. Amos and hope that has a speedy recovery.”
Shannon sparked a massive media storm when she established a GoFundMe page claiming her father — who she described as America’s Dad — was hospitalized in ICU and allegedly being abused and exploited. She has only raised about $10,000 out of the $500,000 goal.
But Amos shut down the allegation, telling TMZ he doesn’t know why Shannon launched the social media distress call.
- ‘How Long Does it Take For a Body to Decompose to Bones’: Search History of Suspect Leads to Arrest Made in Missing Texas Woman Case
- Rapper The Game's Best Friend's Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
- Tennessee Woman High on Meth Stuffed Man’s Body Into Barrel at a Motel 6 Because ‘She Just Wanted the Body Out of Her Room’: Police
His rep, Belinda Foster, said he’s hospitalized "because his lower body was filling with fluid, all the way to his abdomen, and causing issues with his heart. Foster says doctors have been able to drain all of it, and John's recently started to feel 100%."
Shannon stood by her claims, insisting she is “not crazy” and that there's “another side” to the story. She also charged that Foster is a “travel agent pretending to be a real publicist.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Shannon even claimed to have video and photographic evidence of the alleged abuse. She also claimed that her dad’s “closest family and friends” are “standing by her on this.”
"I am doing it whether my dad likes it or not to protect his best interest," she said.
Amos, who also starred in the hit mini-series Roots lives in Westcliffe, Colorado, about 150 miles south of Denver.