'Vampire Facials, Fillers, Botox, Ozempic and Fat Blasts': Unrecognizable Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell 'Going Overboard' With 'Savage Regime of Nips and Tucks'
Longtime lovebirds Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ruffling feathers with their shocking new unrecognizable looks — and top docs believe the Hollywood hotshots have used medical fixes to revamp their figures and faces.
The Private Benjamin star and her stud stunned when they stepped out together at a Goldie Hawn Foundation gala.
Said a source: "They've embarked on a complete transformation!"
In 2021, Hawn displayed a geriatric look in France when she revealed a suitably wrinkled beach bod.
Her then-porky partner also sported a substantial potbelly.
Now, plastic surgery professionals suggested the Escape from New York hunk, 73, and his Laugh-In love, 78, have pulled out all the stops to refresh their mugs and drop 30 pounds apiece
New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar said: "It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and necklift that smoothed her jowls.
"She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger."
Vampire Facial creator Dr. Charles Runels noted Hawn appears to have had fillers in her cheeks and lips — as well as Botox injections to relax her forehead and keep her eyes open wider.
What's more, according to longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, Russell "looks like he's lost 30 pounds of excess belly fat."
However, Shahar suggested Russell's streamlined silhouette may have been acquired with help from the celebrity-loved weight loss jab Ozempic, which can reduce intra-abdominal fat that liposuction can't address.
Insiders dished the once-doughy duo, who co-starred in the 1987 romantic comedy movie Overboard, was determined to spruce themselves up for these of their careers!
Said a source: “For better or worse, Hollywood is driven by image."
