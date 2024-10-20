'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'

Fading Hollywood heavyweight John Travolta could be getting ready to trade Tinseltown for a life Down Under, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said an insider: "John still has a handful of incredibly powerful friends in L.A. – including some billionaires – who absolutely treat him like a legend whenever they're together.

"But among the younger generation of movers and shakers, he just isn't treated like a king anymore."

While Travolta, 70, continues to act in movies, his blockbuster days in films like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever appear to be behind him.