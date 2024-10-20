Your tip
'Vain' and 'Worship-Hungry' John Travolta, 70, 'Quitting Hollywood For Australia': 'He Just Isn't Treated Like a King in Hollywood Anymore'

John Travolta is reportedly quitting Hollywood for Australia, where the 70-year-old is still a big star.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Fading Hollywood heavyweight John Travolta could be getting ready to trade Tinseltown for a life Down Under, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Said an insider: "John still has a handful of incredibly powerful friends in L.A. – including some billionaires – who absolutely treat him like a legend whenever they're together.

"But among the younger generation of movers and shakers, he just isn't treated like a king anymore."

While Travolta, 70, continues to act in movies, his blockbuster days in films like Pulp Fiction and Saturday Night Fever appear to be behind him.

John Travolta may be getting ready to trade Tinseltown for a life Down Under, according to sources.

And as readers of this website know, the tragedy-bitten star has spent a lot of time holed up at his Florida compound, still struggling with the deaths of wife Kelly Preston, son Jett and close friends like Australian songbird Olivia Newton-John.

Meanwhile, our source said: “John’s supporters are aging out of the business and dwindling in numbers. When he's in L.A., he barely gets recognized anymore."

An insider said, ‘In Australia, it's like ‘Grease’ just came out yesterday.’

John Travolta

It's apparently a different story in Australia, where Travolta is considered a big star.

What's more, he was recently seen enjoying a short visit to Sydney with his kids, Ella, 24, and Benjamin, 13.

Said a source: "In Australia, it's like Grease just came out yesterday.

"There's this whole country where he has been consistently famous for over 40 years, in part because of his close friendship with Olivia."

John Travolta is reportedly still struggling with the deaths of wife Kelly Preston, son Jett and close friends like Olivia Newton-John.

Although Travolta's rep denied the star plans to reinvent himself overseas, our source insisted: "As long as his kids are in favor of the move, it wouldn't surprise anyone if John pulls up stakes and heads Down Under."

