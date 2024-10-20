Kelly Clarkson 'Switching Teams' and Becoming Best Friends With Miranda Lambert After Years of Backing Her Ne Pal's Ex-Husband Blake Shelton

Said a source: "Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen [Stefani], too, but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she thinks she's amazing.

"She's realized Miranda's not a baddie at all, in fact, she's a sweetheart and Kelly's going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake.

“Of course, Miranda’s putting on the charm. She knows Kelly’s a friend of Blake’s.

"No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly is incredibly nice but gullible."