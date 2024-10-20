Kelly Clarkson 'Switching Teams' and Becoming Best Friends With Miranda Lambert After Years of Backing Her Ne Pal's Ex-Husband Blake Shelton
Is Kelly Clarkson switching teams?
A longtime friend of Blake Shelton, RadarOnline.com can reveal she's recently been getting closer to his ex-wife Miranda Lambert!
The country ladies seemed like BFFs when they performed together on Clarkson's talk show, and sources told this website, their bond keeps growing stronger.
Said a source: "Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time and Gwen [Stefani], too, but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she thinks she's amazing.
"She's realized Miranda's not a baddie at all, in fact, she's a sweetheart and Kelly's going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake.
“Of course, Miranda’s putting on the charm. She knows Kelly’s a friend of Blake’s.
"No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly is incredibly nice but gullible."
Blake is clearly peeved by Clarkson's new pal, the source added.
"He thinks Miranda's out to get him any way she can and is going through Kelly to do it," said the insider.
"Miranda still seems so bitter, in his view, even though they've been split up now for almost a decade. He hopes he and Kelly can still be friends."
