Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Jason Statham

Jason Statham 'Finally Over' Decades-Long Case of Cold Feet: Movie Hardman 'Ready to Marry Rosie Huntington-Whiteley' After 8-YEAR Engagement

jason statham rosie huntington whitely ready to tie the knot
Source: MEGA

Jason Statham is finally ready to marry Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after their 8-year engagement.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Macho movie stud Jason Statham is finally ready to tie the knot with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after an eight-year engagement.

What's more, the longtime couple also plan to cement their bond with baby No. 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said an insider: "They're extremely happy together. They've had their ups and downs – mainly over how flaky he was.

"But he's gotten over his commitment issues and has proven himself to be an incredible partner and father — and they're more in love than ever."

Article continues below advertisement
jason statham rosie huntington whitely ready to tie the knot
Source: MEGA

Sources revealed that Jason Statham is finally ready to tie the knot with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after an eight-year engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "After they got engaged, she ended up getting pregnant, so they put it off because she didn't want to be pregnant at the wedding.

Then they had the idea they wanted their son to be old enough to be a part of the wedding, so they put it off even longer."

But a pal told this masthead the pressure is now on to tie the knot before they grow their family.

Article continues below advertisement
jason statham rosie huntington whitely ready to tie the knot
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed that Jason Stotham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely ‘want to have another baby soon.’

MORE ON:
Jason Statham

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Said the friend: "They want to have another baby soon. Ideally, they would like to get married before she gets pregnant — otherwise they'll have to put things on hold all over again.

"The joke is that if they keep waiting, they'll be in the old age home before they get to have the wedding – but it's really not that far off from the truth."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the action film hero is tough as nails onscreen — but he's a puppy dog at home who dotes on his dame.

Article continues below advertisement
jason statham rosie huntington whitely ready to tie the knot
Source: MEGA

An insider said that Jason Stuntman has ‘gotten over his commitment issues and has proven himself to be an incredible partner and father.’

Said a source: "He loves to joke about how he's punching above his weight with her – that's why he's always flashing the cash to keep her happy!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.