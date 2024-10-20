Jason Statham 'Finally Over' Decades-Long Case of Cold Feet: Movie Hardman 'Ready to Marry Rosie Huntington-Whiteley' After 8-YEAR Engagement
Macho movie stud Jason Statham is finally ready to tie the knot with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after an eight-year engagement.
What's more, the longtime couple also plan to cement their bond with baby No. 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Said an insider: "They're extremely happy together. They've had their ups and downs – mainly over how flaky he was.
"But he's gotten over his commitment issues and has proven himself to be an incredible partner and father — and they're more in love than ever."
Said a source: "After they got engaged, she ended up getting pregnant, so they put it off because she didn't want to be pregnant at the wedding.
Then they had the idea they wanted their son to be old enough to be a part of the wedding, so they put it off even longer."
But a pal told this masthead the pressure is now on to tie the knot before they grow their family.
Said the friend: "They want to have another baby soon. Ideally, they would like to get married before she gets pregnant — otherwise they'll have to put things on hold all over again.
"The joke is that if they keep waiting, they'll be in the old age home before they get to have the wedding – but it's really not that far off from the truth."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the action film hero is tough as nails onscreen — but he's a puppy dog at home who dotes on his dame.
Said a source: "He loves to joke about how he's punching above his weight with her – that's why he's always flashing the cash to keep her happy!"
