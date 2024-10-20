Jason Statham 'Finally Over' Decades-Long Case of Cold Feet: Movie Hardman 'Ready to Marry Rosie Huntington-Whiteley' After 8-YEAR Engagement

Macho movie stud Jason Statham is finally ready to tie the knot with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley after an eight-year engagement.

What's more, the longtime couple also plan to cement their bond with baby No. 3, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Said an insider: "They're extremely happy together. They've had their ups and downs – mainly over how flaky he was.

"But he's gotten over his commitment issues and has proven himself to be an incredible partner and father — and they're more in love than ever."