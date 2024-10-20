Kind-Hearted Kate Hudson Steps in as 'Love Doctor’'for Dave Grohl's Shattered Wife as She Continues to Reel From His Lovechild Scandal
Kind-hearted Kate Hudson has been consoling cheating Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum — using all the strategies that worked for her in her rocky relationships with musicians, a source told RadarOnline.com.
The former Nirvana drummer, 55, stunned the world when he revealed he'd fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn.
That's when the Almost Famous star, 45, reached out to his heartbroken wife, letting Blum, 48, in a bid to let her know she was there for her 24/7.
She even sent a big basket of balloons with "Stay Strong" written on them, a source told RadarOnline.com.
Said a source: "Kate could teach a college course on how to handle a relationship with rock star who is constantly touring and interacting with fans – that was her exact situation with her exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy.
"She knows the lifestyle and reached out to Jordyn out of solidarity. Kate has heard this story before and knows it usually doesn't have a happy ending."
Sources said the actress was "saddened" when Grohl announced on Instagram he had fathered a fourth daughter outside of his marriage to Blum, with whom he shares Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
"I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he said.
Hudson released her debut album in May, but she didn't have any ulterior motives when she reached out to Blum, our source said.
The insider added: "Building a bridge to Jordyn and making a new friend is just good karma. When Kate does something like this, it's usually from the heart."
