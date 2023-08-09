Miranda Lambert Taking Time Off After Backlash Over Scolding Selfie-Snapping Fans

Miranda Lambert faced controversy after reprimanding fans for taking a selfie during her concert last month, leading others to walk out of the venue in solidarity.

RadarOnline.com has learned insiders now claim that although Lambert felt she wasn't doing Somethin' Bad by speaking her mind while rocking the stage, the backlash fueled concerns about how it could impact her career, according to a sensational report.

It was claimed the chart-topping hitmaker is considering taking some time off to let the controversy simmer down; however, Lambert's rep told RadarOnline.com, "This is false."

"She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other."