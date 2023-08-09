Miranda Lambert Taking Time Off After Backlash Over Scolding Selfie-Snapping Fans
Miranda Lambert faced controversy after reprimanding fans for taking a selfie during her concert last month, leading others to walk out of the venue in solidarity.
RadarOnline.com has learned insiders now claim that although Lambert felt she wasn't doing Somethin' Bad by speaking her mind while rocking the stage, the backlash fueled concerns about how it could impact her career, according to a sensational report.
It was claimed the chart-topping hitmaker is considering taking some time off to let the controversy simmer down; however, Lambert's rep told RadarOnline.com, "This is false."
"She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other."
The singer infamously pumped the brakes on her Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show on July 15 to put some attendees on blast during her performance of Tin Man.
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song," Lambert vented. "It's pissing me off a little bit."
Rapper Vanilla Ice was among her outspoken critics, telling his concertgoers they would be A-OK to take snapshots during his show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Adela Calin, one of the fans called out by Lambert, broke her silence and said the whole incident rubbed her the wrong way.
"It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place," the 43-year-old told NBC News. "I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
"It was 30 seconds at most," she said. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down." Calin did, however, reason that Lambert's response may have stemmed from frustration over a number of artists having been struck by items thrown at them onstage by fans in recent months.
Sources close to Lambert said she felt justified in making the remark to the group especially considering it was during her emotional ballad.
The National Enquirer report stated that some folks are claiming that she has berated crowds for not paying proper attention during her sets since 2011. "This is really the worst PR Miranda has ever received," one tipster said. "She's worried she's not going to come back from it."