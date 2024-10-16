Your tip
Martha Stewart 'Despises New Biopic' For Focusing on Her Time Behind Bars: 'It's Not My Story!'

Martha Stewart ‘despises new biopic’ for focusing on her time behind bars, saying the Netflix documentary is ‘not my story!’

By:

Oct. 16 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Finicky Martha Stewart is not happy with the new Netflix biopic about her life — and sources have told RadarOnline.com the feeling is mutual!

The streaming giant recently sprang for a private jet to transport the domestic diva to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado for the premiere of the documentary, Martha, and the crabby 83-year-old returned the favor by slamming the project.

At a business event following the festival, the lifestyle legend reportedly groused the film was “lazy” and “not the story that makes me, me.”

What's more, during an interview, she complained the doc was ‘more about my stupid trial,’ for insider stock trading that put her behind bars.

Martha also claimed the filmmaker didn’t honor her “collaboration contract.”

“As you can imagine,” said an insider, “Netflix is pissed.”

