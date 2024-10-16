Martha Stewart 'Despises New Biopic' For Focusing on Her Time Behind Bars: 'It's Not My Story!'
Finicky Martha Stewart is not happy with the new Netflix biopic about her life — and sources have told RadarOnline.com the feeling is mutual!
The streaming giant recently sprang for a private jet to transport the domestic diva to the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado for the premiere of the documentary, Martha, and the crabby 83-year-old returned the favor by slamming the project.
Martha also claimed the filmmaker didn’t honor her “collaboration contract.”
“As you can imagine,” said an insider, “Netflix is pissed.”
