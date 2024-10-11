Your tip
Britney Spears' New Cash Crisis: Singer's Biopic 'On Hold' As She Burns Through $60Million Fortune — 'There's No Money Coming In!'

Britney Spears faces a cash crisis as her $60M fortune drops, putting her biopic on hold with no new income coming in.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Cash-challenged Britney Spears is desperate to get her biopic movie off and running — but with it being delayed deep into 2025, it's become a major blow to the pop star's ego and dwindling finances, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Said a source: "She was looking at this as her saving grace, and now those hopes have been dashed."

The 42-year-old singer has been burning through her $60 million fortune, and is facing a financial crisis – and won't be off the hook for nearly $1 million in annual child support payments for Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, – her sons with ex Kevin Federline – until Jayden graduates high school at the end of this school year.

Friends fear Spears is finding new shopaholic ways to blow her cash, and a source said she was pinning her hopes on a Universal flick based on her memoir, The Woman in Me.

But development on the film has slowed, and a Tinseltown industry insider warned she could be cooling her heels a while before her life story makes it to the big screen.

Said a source: "The Britney biopic is not on a fast track an that is a reflection of the risks involved here, and nothing more.

"Sure, there's a level of demand for the Britney movie that only increases every day that she stays away from the music business and live performing. People miss her, they miss the music."

The insider added: "But these movies are usually a coin flip, and for every Freddie Mercury and Elton John slam dunk there are plenty of failures!"

Spears, who has gone on wild spending sprees in recent years, revealed this past January she "will never" return to the music industry.

Britney hasn't made an album in eight years and hasn't played a concert in six," noted the insider. "The money is going out but isn't coming in!"

