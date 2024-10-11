Britney Spears' New Cash Crisis: Singer's Biopic 'On Hold' As She Burns Through $60Million Fortune — 'There's No Money Coming In!'

Britney Spears faces a cash crisis as her $60M fortune drops, putting her biopic on hold with no new income coming in.

Cash-challenged Britney Spears is desperate to get her biopic movie off and running — but with it being delayed deep into 2025, it's become a major blow to the pop star's ego and dwindling finances , RadarOnline.com has been told.

Said a source: "She was looking at this as her saving grace , and now those hopes have been dashed."

The 42-year-old singer has been burning through her $60 million fortune, and is facing a financial crisis – and won't be off the hook for nearly $1 million in annual child support payments for Sean , 19, and Jayden , 18, – her sons with ex Kevin Federline – until Jayden graduates high school at the end of this school year.

Friends fear Spears is finding new shopaholic ways to blow her cash, and a source said she was pinning her hopes on a Universal flick based on her memoir , The Woman in Me.

But development on the film has slowed, and a Tinseltown industry insider warned she could be cooling her heels a while before her life story makes it to the big screen.

Said a source: "The Britney biopic is not on a fast track an that is a reflection of the risks involved here, and nothing more.

"Sure, there's a level of demand for the Britney movie that only increases every day that she stays away from the music business and live performing. People miss her, they miss the music."