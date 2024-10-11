Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest on Mission to Use Onslaught Of New TV Projects to Become TV Mogul — Despite $450-Million Fortune

ryan seacrest on mission to become tv mogul
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is on a mission to become a TV mogul with new projects despite his $450-million fortune.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As ambitious Ryan Seacrest might have filled Pat Sajak's big shoes on Wheel of Fortune, but the money-hungry host considers the high-profile gig a stepping stone to cementing a lucrative TV legacy rivaling the game show's creator Merv Griffin, RadarOnline.com has been told.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest on mission to become tv mogul
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest, whose net worth is reportedly $40 million, has a slew of additional projects in the pipeline.

Seacrest, 49, whose net worth is said to be $40 million, has a slew of additional projects in the pipeline.

Article continues below advertisement

Said a source: "Ryan has moved on from idolizing and emulating the late Dick Clark and seems fixated on the kind of mogul status his other idol Merv Griffin built in the '70s and 80's."

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest on mission to become tv mogul
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest fills Pat Sajak's big shoes on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, the American Idol emcee has covered "all the Merv-style bases" with successful cable, broadcast TV and chatfest projects.

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the source added: "To use a sports metaphor, Ryan has hit a lot of home runs – but he's never won the World Series and still has to prove he's worthy of the Hall of Fame.

"That's where Wheel comes in, and that's why Ryan felt it was worth departing Live with Kelly Ripa to host that show."

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest on mission to become tv mogul
Source: MEGA

Sources said Ryan Seacress is on mission to become TV mgul.

Article continues below advertisement

The source pointed out Wheel stretches into "sub-categories like computer and mobile games, merchandise and even Las Vegas slot machines."

Article continues below advertisement

Though Seacrest's rep denied our source's claim, the mole said the cash-loving star's long-term goal is to produce something equally as durable as profitable.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan seacrest on mission to become tv mogul
Source: MEGA

An insider said that Ryan Seacrest has moved on from idolizing and emulating the late Dick Clark.

The insider added: "That's the path to becoming a billionaire – and the best way for Ryan to learn how to do that is to embed himself inside this franchise and learn from it from the ground up."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.