Ryan Seacrest on Mission to Use Onslaught Of New TV Projects to Become TV Mogul — Despite $450-Million Fortune
As ambitious Ryan Seacrest might have filled Pat Sajak's big shoes on Wheel of Fortune, but the money-hungry host considers the high-profile gig a stepping stone to cementing a lucrative TV legacy rivaling the game show's creator Merv Griffin, RadarOnline.com has been told.
Seacrest, 49, whose net worth is said to be $40 million, has a slew of additional projects in the pipeline.
Said a source: "Ryan has moved on from idolizing and emulating the late Dick Clark and seems fixated on the kind of mogul status his other idol Merv Griffin built in the '70s and 80's."
According to the insider, the American Idol emcee has covered "all the Merv-style bases" with successful cable, broadcast TV and chatfest projects.
However, the source added: "To use a sports metaphor, Ryan has hit a lot of home runs – but he's never won the World Series and still has to prove he's worthy of the Hall of Fame.
"That's where Wheel comes in, and that's why Ryan felt it was worth departing Live with Kelly Ripa to host that show."
The source pointed out Wheel stretches into "sub-categories like computer and mobile games, merchandise and even Las Vegas slot machines."
Though Seacrest's rep denied our source's claim, the mole said the cash-loving star's long-term goal is to produce something equally as durable as profitable.
The insider added: "That's the path to becoming a billionaire – and the best way for Ryan to learn how to do that is to embed himself inside this franchise and learn from it from the ground up."
