Greedy Ryan Gosling Breaking ‘Barbie’ Sequel Budget With Monster $50Million Demand To Return To Ken Role
Scheming Ryan Gosling, 43, is no mere plaything – his paycheck demands for reprising Ken in a Barbie sequel are breaking the bank, sources told RadarOnline.com.
“Ryan understands just how integral Ken became to the film’s popularity,” dished an insider.
“He knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the sequel won’t be the same without him.”
For the original film, Ryan and his Barbie, Margot Robbie, 34, made $12.5 million apiece – but Robbie also made off with a staggering $50 million from her bigger stake in the profits.
“The sequel hinges on these high-stakes discussions,” revealed the insider.
“One thing is clear – Ken’s value has skyrocketed."
