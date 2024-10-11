Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Ryan Gosling

Greedy Ryan Gosling Breaking ‘Barbie’ Sequel Budget With Monster $50Million Demand To Return To Ken Role

ryan gosling breaking barbie sequel budget
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling is breaking the budget for the 'Barbie' sequel with a $50 million demand to reprise his role as Ken.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 8:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Scheming Ryan Gosling, 43, is no mere plaything – his paycheck demands for reprising Ken in a Barbie sequel are breaking the bank, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling breaking barbie sequel budget
Source: MEGA

Ryan Gosling's paycheck demands for reprising Ken in a 'Barbie' sequel are breaking the bank, according to sources.

“Ryan understands just how integral Ken became to the film’s popularity,” dished an insider.

“He knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the sequel won’t be the same without him.”

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling breaking barbie sequel budget
Source: MEGA

For the original 'Barbie' film, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie made $12.5 million apiece.

MORE ON:
Ryan Gosling

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

For the original film, Ryan and his Barbie, Margot Robbie, 34, made $12.5 million apiece – but Robbie also made off with a staggering $50 million from her bigger stake in the profits.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan gosling breaking barbie sequel budget
Source: MEGA

An insider said Ryan Gosling 'knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the 'Barbie' sequel won’t be the same without him.”

“The sequel hinges on these high-stakes discussions,” revealed the insider.

“One thing is clear – Ken’s value has skyrocketed."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.