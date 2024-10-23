Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Videos > Liam Payne

WATCH: Tear-Jerking Moment Frazzled-Looking Liam Payne Hugs Fan Who Told Him 'You Saved My Life' Just Before Singer's Drugs Death

Photo of Liam Payne
Source: TIKTOK

A fan shows Liam Payne his identical tattoo in the video.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A gut-wrenching clip shows one of Liam Payne's fans telling the singer he "saved his life" shortly before the One Direction star's tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details of the genuine exchange, which has taken on new meaning after Payne's fatal plunge from his room's balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina last week.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne video hugs fan saved life before drugs death
Source: TIKTOK

Payne shared an emotional moment with a grateful fan who told the singer he 'saved his life'.

Article continues below advertisement

In the affectionate moment, Payne is seen putting his hand on a fan’s shoulder who tells him: “You saved my life.”

Payne looks into the supporter’s eyes as he thanks him, bringing the emotional man in for a hug after seeing him wipe away tears.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne video hugs fan saved life before drugs death
Source: TIKTOK

Many resurfaced videos have come to light following Payne's death at the age of 31 last week.

Article continues below advertisement

The two then share a sweet embrace before posing for a photo together while showing off their identical forearm tattoos.

In the clip — which you can watch below — Payne appears to be appreciative of the fan's words, however, there seems to be some sadness behind his eyes.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On October 16, Payne was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the Argentinian hotel where the singer spent his final moments.

Toxicology reports showed "pink cocaine" — a combo of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

Article continues below advertisement

A makeshift aluminum pipe that was most likely used for ingesting the substances was also found near his body.

Payne had been showing signs of dangerous and "erratic" behavior beforehand, with fellow hotel guests witnessing him smashing his laptop and being carried back to his room.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

The hotel's owner also called 911 in fear the singer was putting his life "at risk", noting he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A white powdery substance, along with burnt aluminum foil pieces and a half-drunk glass of champagne, were also found inside his hotel room.

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Liam Payne and his son Bear.
Source: MEGA;@LIAMPAYNE/INSTAGRAM

Payne shared haunting words about his young son just weeks before the singer died in Argentina.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous videos have come to light following the singer's passing, including the final moments he shared with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and the heartbreaking final words he said about his 7-year-old son, Bear, on social media.

In Payne's final Snapchat upload, the troubled star shared a video of him and Cassidy enjoying a leisurely hotel breakfast at 1pm.

Article continues below advertisement

He said they were having a "lovely day" in Argentina together — before the model left her boyfriend days before his death with an itching desire to return home to Florida.

The couple was in South America to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne video hugs fan saved life before drugs death
Source: TIKTOK

One of Payne's biggest supporters showed off the matching tattoo he shares with the singer in a heartfelt exchange.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his relationship with Cassidy, the singer was engaged to model Maya Henry — who sent him a cease-and-desist letter just one week before his death after claiming he had been repeatedly trying to contact her.

Payne also spent two years with former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole, whom he met while first auditioning for the show at the age of 14.

Article continues below advertisement

The two went on to welcome Payne's only child, son Bear, who the singer said in 2022 he would be leaving his $70million fortune and several businesses to.

In August, Payne gave a now-haunting update on his son while commemorating his 31st birthday on Instagram.

The late singer told followers: "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about."

"Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini-me.

"As if we needed any more me in the world."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.