WATCH: Tear-Jerking Moment Frazzled-Looking Liam Payne Hugs Fan Who Told Him 'You Saved My Life' Just Before Singer's Drugs Death
A gut-wrenching clip shows one of Liam Payne's fans telling the singer he "saved his life" shortly before the One Direction star's tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details of the genuine exchange, which has taken on new meaning after Payne's fatal plunge from his room's balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina last week.
In the affectionate moment, Payne is seen putting his hand on a fan’s shoulder who tells him: “You saved my life.”
Payne looks into the supporter’s eyes as he thanks him, bringing the emotional man in for a hug after seeing him wipe away tears.
The two then share a sweet embrace before posing for a photo together while showing off their identical forearm tattoos.
In the clip — which you can watch below — Payne appears to be appreciative of the fan's words, however, there seems to be some sadness behind his eyes.
On October 16, Payne was pronounced dead on the scene when police arrived at the Argentinian hotel where the singer spent his final moments.
Toxicology reports showed "pink cocaine" — a combo of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy — as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
A makeshift aluminum pipe that was most likely used for ingesting the substances was also found near his body.
Payne had been showing signs of dangerous and "erratic" behavior beforehand, with fellow hotel guests witnessing him smashing his laptop and being carried back to his room.
The hotel's owner also called 911 in fear the singer was putting his life "at risk", noting he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
A white powdery substance, along with burnt aluminum foil pieces and a half-drunk glass of champagne, were also found inside his hotel room.
Numerous videos have come to light following the singer's passing, including the final moments he shared with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and the heartbreaking final words he said about his 7-year-old son, Bear, on social media.
In Payne's final Snapchat upload, the troubled star shared a video of him and Cassidy enjoying a leisurely hotel breakfast at 1pm.
He said they were having a "lovely day" in Argentina together — before the model left her boyfriend days before his death with an itching desire to return home to Florida.
The couple was in South America to see Payne's former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.
Before his relationship with Cassidy, the singer was engaged to model Maya Henry — who sent him a cease-and-desist letter just one week before his death after claiming he had been repeatedly trying to contact her.
Payne also spent two years with former Britain's Got Talent judge Cheryl Cole, whom he met while first auditioning for the show at the age of 14.
The two went on to welcome Payne's only child, son Bear, who the singer said in 2022 he would be leaving his $70million fortune and several businesses to.
In August, Payne gave a now-haunting update on his son while commemorating his 31st birthday on Instagram.
The late singer told followers: "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about."
"Bless him. He's getting so big now. He's a big boy and he looks like a mini-me.
"As if we needed any more me in the world."
