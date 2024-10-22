Brutal Liam Payne Crime Scene Photos: Imagery of Tragic Singer's Final Moments Laid Bare as Cops Step up Manhunt for 'Dealers Who Killed Him'

The horrifying photos of Liam Payne's drugs death scene show the late singer spent his final moments inside a destroyed hotel room and surrounded by drugs just before his tragic death – and could now be key to nailing the dealers feared to have preyed on the singer after he fell off the wagon during his final days in Argentina.

RadarOnline.com can reveal local cops are amping up the manhunt for pushers suspected of supplying the late One Direction singer with the deadly cocktail of drugs he binged on before his fatal fall from the 45ft-high balcony of his third-floor suite of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.