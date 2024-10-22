Your tip
Brutal Liam Payne Crime Scene Photos: Imagery of Tragic Singer's Final Moments Laid Bare as Cops Step up Manhunt for 'Dealers Who Killed Him'

Photo of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

The horrifying photos of Liam Payne's drugs death scene show the late singer spent his final moments inside a destroyed hotel room and surrounded by drugs just before his tragic death – and could now be key to nailing the dealers feared to have preyed on the singer after he fell off the wagon during his final days in Argentina.

RadarOnline.com can reveal local cops are amping up the manhunt for pushers suspected of supplying the late One Direction singer with the deadly cocktail of drugs he binged on before his fatal fall from the 45ft-high balcony of his third-floor suite of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Picture of Liam Payne.
Source: MEGA
RadarOnline.com previously revealed the chilling pictures from inside the singer's hotel room showing a smashed TV screen, screwed-up burnt aluminium foil in a bathtub, plus white powder and other drug paraphernalia scattered over a surface.

Payne, 31, was staying in the $300-a-night CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires and was in the city to watch former One Direction band-mate Niall Horan, 31, at his concert.

Less than a week after his death, it was reported that according to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

ABC News also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.

liam payne foil bathtub hotel room
Source: X

The singer was staying in the $300-a-night CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Local authorities are now heavily investigating where Payne received the drugs and are allegedly focusing on the hotel workers.

According to reports, police are focused on one CasaSur Palermo Hotel employee who possibly supplied the singer with the drugs before his death.

Liam Payne

Since the tragedy, police have been piecing together Payne's final moments,

Before the singer's tragic death, it was reported that he allegedly invited two escorts up to his hotel room.

The women claimed they were called to the hotel through an escort service platform.

Argentina's prosecutor's office said the two women have provided statements.

Payne's longtime girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had left Argentina just 48 hours before his death because she was "so ready to leave."

liam payne smashed tv set hotel room
Source: X

Photos from inside Payne's hotel room showed a smashed television.

It was also reported that witnesses at the same hotel Payne was staying at said he was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop.

Hotel workers called authorities and begged for help to arrive urgently, but shortly after the call was made Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard.

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture.

According to local outlets, an autopsy showed the singer died from “multiple traumas” that caused “internal and external bleeding.”

The One Direction singer's father, Geoff Payne, is currently in Argentina and refusing to leave until he figures out plans to bring back his son's body.

Geoff arrived at the hotel on Friday and stopped to thank fans for their support.

Payne's family released a statement that said: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

liam payne last photo argentina news

Liam was seen arriving back at the hotel in the final photo of the star.

