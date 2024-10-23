Kamala Harris Awkwardly Dodges Two Election Questions — Including One on Whether She Will Pardon Donald Trump If He Loses!
Kamala Harris avoided answering questions about pardoning Donald Trump if he goes to jail after the election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the vice president awkwardly dodged a number of questions surrounding what she would do about her political opponent if she won the 2024 presidential election in November.
During an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, October 22, Harris was asked whether she would grant Trump a pardon if he were to lose the presidential election.
The Democratic nominee refuses to answer the question, claiming she didn't want to be "drawn" into "hypotheticals".
She said: "I'm focused on the next fourteen days."
Trump was charged with 91 criminal charges across four separate indictments in New York, D.C., Georgia and Florida.
In May, he was found guilty of 31 charges in the New York hush money trial against him and is awaiting his court dates for the other three indictments.
Judge Juan Merchan wrote in a four-page letter that he would sentence the former president on November 26 in response to a request from Trump's lawyers to push back the sentencing to after the election.
In the same interview, Harris was also asked what she would do if Trump declared an election win before the votes were counted. She said she would remain "grounded in the present".
The VP added: "We will deal with election night and after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well.
"This is a person... who tried to undo a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at some recent Harris rallies, some of her supporters began chanting "lock him up", leading the VP to tell the crowd: "The courts will take care of that. We'll take care of November."
President Joe Biden also said, "We've got to lock (Trump) up," during a campaign stop on Tuesday, but quickly pivoted to "lock him out".
He told the crowd of Harris supporters: "No president has ever been like this guy. He's a genuine threat to our democracy."
During the ABC interview, the vice president was also asked whether she had noticed any sign of mental decline in the president.
She answered: "Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced and capable in every way that anyone would want of their president.
"It was a bad debate. People have bad debates.
"Joe Biden was the one who was able to bring Nato together during a crisis, where for the first time in 70 years, Europe saw and has seen war."
