Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne

Mystery Over Liam Payne's Drugged-Up Balcony Plunge Death Grows As Girlfriend Reveals Note Promising to Marry Her Weeks Before Death

Photo of Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.
Source: Instagram/@kateecass

Cassidy paid tribute to Payne in an emotional social media post.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted a note revealing that the One Direction singer promised to marry her just weeks before his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the heartbreaking note the singer left behind for his longtime girlfriend filled with plans for their future after celebrating their two-year anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne kate cassidy march
Source: MEGA

Cassidy shared a second tribute for Payne just one week after his death.

Article continues below advertisement

A week following the singer's death, Cassidy wrote on Instagram: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now."

"You brought me so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved."

Cassidy promised her late boyfriend: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the tribute, Cassidy shared a grab of a note written by Payne.

She explained: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."

Payne's note read: "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444."

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
laurens image templates
Source: Instagram

Cassidy revealed that Payne planned for the two to be engaged and married in a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week, Payne, 31, tragically died after he fell from a luxury hotel balcony just 48 hours after Cassidy left the city.

A close pal of Cassidy's told an outlet that the singer was "very unhappy" his girlfriend decided to leave and "begged her to stay."

In a TikTok posted just two days before his death, Cassidy explained that she was "so ready to leave" after the trip was extended.

Article continues below advertisement

After Cassidy's exit, Payne's "erratic behavior started ramping up."

According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.

It was also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.

Police have since been piecing together Payne's final moments.

According to witnesses staying at the same hotel Payne, he was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop.

Hotel workers called authorities and begged for help to arrive urgently, but shortly after the call was made Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard.

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

liam payne
Source: MEGA

Payne died after a fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.