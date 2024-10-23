Mystery Over Liam Payne's Drugged-Up Balcony Plunge Death Grows As Girlfriend Reveals Note Promising to Marry Her Weeks Before Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the heartbreaking note the singer left behind for his longtime girlfriend filled with plans for their future after celebrating their two-year anniversary.

Liam Payne 's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted a note revealing that the One Direction singer promised to marry her just weeks before his tragic death.

Cassidy shared a second tribute for Payne just one week after his death.

A week following the singer's death, Cassidy wrote on Instagram: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now."

"You brought me so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved."

Cassidy promised her late boyfriend: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”