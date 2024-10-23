Mystery Over Liam Payne's Drugged-Up Balcony Plunge Death Grows As Girlfriend Reveals Note Promising to Marry Her Weeks Before Death
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posted a note revealing that the One Direction singer promised to marry her just weeks before his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the heartbreaking note the singer left behind for his longtime girlfriend filled with plans for their future after celebrating their two-year anniversary.
A week following the singer's death, Cassidy wrote on Instagram: “I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now."
"You brought me so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved."
Cassidy promised her late boyfriend: “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”
In the tribute, Cassidy shared a grab of a note written by Payne.
She explained: “A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it."
Payne's note read: "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444."
- WATCH: Liam Payne’s Final Snapchat Video — Sad Star Spoke About Loving Breakfast at 1pm and Sent Message of Love to Hurricane Milton Victims
- Read Liam Payne's Final Text: Star Reached Out to Friend With Poignant Message From 'Drug-Strewn' Hotel Room — Hours Before One Direction Star, 31, Plummeted 45Ft to Death
- Liam Payne Shared Topless Snapchat Picture With Bikini-Clad Woman — Minutes Before His 'Drugs Cocktail' Balcony Dive Death
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Last week, Payne, 31, tragically died after he fell from a luxury hotel balcony just 48 hours after Cassidy left the city.
A close pal of Cassidy's told an outlet that the singer was "very unhappy" his girlfriend decided to leave and "begged her to stay."
In a TikTok posted just two days before his death, Cassidy explained that she was "so ready to leave" after the trip was extended.
After Cassidy's exit, Payne's "erratic behavior started ramping up."
According to the toxicology reports, the One Direction star had "pink cocaine," a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy, as well as benzodiazepine, cocaine, and crack in his bloodstream.
It was also reported a makeshift aluminum pipe was spotted nearby — most likely used for ingesting the substances.
Police have since been piecing together Payne's final moments.
According to witnesses staying at the same hotel Payne, he was acting erratically in the lobby and smashed his laptop.
Hotel workers called authorities and begged for help to arrive urgently, but shortly after the call was made Payne's body was discovered in the courtyard.
Payne was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering severe injuries from his 45ft fall, including a cranial fracture.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.