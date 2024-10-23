ELECTION DAY COUNTDOWN: How the White House War Is Being Fought On TikTok With Less Than Two Weeks Until Voting

Established news outlets have largely been behind the curve on TikTok and X, where millions of viewers choose to watch colloquial videos from individual commentators over traditional and professional news anchors from outlets like CNN and Fox News.

Several outlets, including The Daily Mail and NBC News, have made strides in this cycle by taking to social media platforms by posting debate clips, interview quotes and various analyst takes in short videos.

While many TikTok videos from outlets like CNN come across as excerpts from its TV programming, some of its biggest hits come from more organic and less produced segments from their broadcast.

David Chalian, CNN’s political director, is still sharing poll results on TikTok as he would on air but has approached it differently from how he would for a TV audience.