ELECTION DAY COUNTDOWN: How the White House War Is Being Fought On TikTok With Less Than Two Weeks Until Voting
A war for the 2024 presidential election has taken over social media outlets like TikTok and Twitch.
RadarOnline.com can report, two weeks before the election, several politically motivated social media accounts have been ramping up their rhetoric on their various platforms.
Established news outlets have largely been behind the curve on TikTok and X, where millions of viewers choose to watch colloquial videos from individual commentators over traditional and professional news anchors from outlets like CNN and Fox News.
Several outlets, including The Daily Mail and NBC News, have made strides in this cycle by taking to social media platforms by posting debate clips, interview quotes and various analyst takes in short videos.
While many TikTok videos from outlets like CNN come across as excerpts from its TV programming, some of its biggest hits come from more organic and less produced segments from their broadcast.
David Chalian, CNN’s political director, is still sharing poll results on TikTok as he would on air but has approached it differently from how he would for a TV audience.
Sam Wiles, a 37-year-old comedian and writer in Los Angeles, was able to amass over 45,000 TikTok followers in less than a month by sharing his cartoonish impressions of Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance.
The social media influencer said the same videos hadn't received nearly the same attention on other platforms like Instagram or X.
Wiles claimed his videos seemed to reach mostly liberal-leaning viewers and hadn't drawn many pro-Vance or pro-Trump comments.
He said: "On TikTok, like minds can collect a little more, for good or bad.
"I'm just finding people who like my stuff much more easily."
Allison Reese, a 32-year-old comedian in Los Angeles, has blown up on the social media platform due to her impressions of Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Harris supporter's impression of the Democratic nominee is funny but often flattering, highlighting the VP's exaggerated laugh in almost every video.
Earlier this year, Reese told the New York Times: "I think she's got a good head on her shoulders. I don't agree with everything, but who would?"
Former President Donald Trump and his campaign have spent a good chunk of the campaign trying to court young men by appearing in several influencers' TikToks, Twitch streams and podcasts.
The presidential candidate garnered support from a group of YouTube pranksters known as the Nelk Boys, as well as the Gen Z streamer Adin Ross, who was banned from Twitch for hateful content.
Some content creators have even appeared at Trump's rallies across the country. Bryce Hall, a TikTok creator who amassed over 23 million followers, recently endorsed the former president at a rally at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania.
