Home > Politics > Donald Trump Trump Loses It and Brands Barack Obama 'A Jerk' As Ex-Presidents Reignite Bitter Feud Amid Election Fever Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Barack Obama a 'jerk' as the ex-presidents reignite their feud. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 23 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump sparked a showdown with Barack Obama after calling the former president a "jerk" during his North Carolina campaign stop. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Republican candidate ripped into Obama for being "careless" just as the Democrat threw a punch at Trump during a fiery Detroit rally on Tuesday, reigniting their bitter feud.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been accused of 'praising Hitler.'

Article continues below advertisement

The MAGA enthusiast, 78, said: "I think he's a real jerk because I've watched him campaign over the last couple of days. "Over the last couple of days I've watched him campaign. What a divider he is. He divides this country. He couldn't care less, him and his little group of people.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump claimed Obama was 'exhausted' and had no interest in campaigning for the 2024 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, Obama,63, was giving Trump a taste of his own medicine in Detroit — where he was introduced by supporter Eminem before proceeding to rap onstage during his address. He slammed the GOP candidate for selling watches and sneakers during his campaign, asking: "I mean, who is hawking merch when they're running for president?"

Article continues below advertisement

Obama added: "He's trying to sell you golden sneakers. He's trying to sell you a $100,000 watch. Says it's made in Switzerland, but nobody really knows." He continued to mock more of Trump's merch, insinuating the irony of it most likely not having been made in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

The former POTUS added: "My favorite is the Trump Bible. He's Mr. Tough Guy on China, except when he can make a few bucks." Alluding to Trump again, Obama said: "It is good to be back in Michigan, good to be back in Motor City. I heard there was another rally here Friday night but it was a little smaller than this one."

Article continues below advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Obama also made sure to touch on some of Trump's recent antics — specifically his awkward dance moves during his Detroit rally days prior. He said: "He'll give like two and a half hour speeches. Just a word salad. You don't know what the heck he's saying.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Obama slammed the MAGA enthusiast for selling merch and showing off his awkward dance moves during his rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

"The other day he had a town hall meeting. Now I've had a lot of town hall meetings and the point is that you're supposed to listen and then answer questions from your constituents. "About 45 minutes into it, you just say, 'You know what? I don't feel like taking questions anymore.' And then he just played music of half an hour."

Article continues below advertisement

Obama added: "He's just up there swaying to Ave Maria and YMCA." Trump also raised eyebrows at another one of his campaigns in Pennsylvania as he went on a 12-minute rant about golfer Arnold Palmer's "manhood".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Trump will face off with Harris for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday, November 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Over at Trump's rally, he was claiming Obama had no interest in campaigning for Kamala Harris whatsoever. He jabbed: "The reason they're bringing him out — because he doesn't even want to do it. I think he's exhausted. I watched him talk and I think the guy's exhausted."