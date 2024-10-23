Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Blames Sean 'Diddy' Combs For Their Divorce — and Lifts Lid on Singer's 'Deception'
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband has blamed Sean 'Diddy' Combs for the downfall of their marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ojani Noa claimed the Bad Boy records founder was to "blame" for his divorce from J Lo.
Noa, 50, alleged J Lo's "deception" and "lies" began when she started working with Combs, 54, on her 1999 album On the 6.
J Lo, 55, met Noa in 1996 while he was waiting tables at Gloria Estefan's restaurant in Miami.
The pair married in February 1997 but their union was short-lived as they divorced a mere 11 months later.
During a recent appearance on Spanish outlet Despierta America, Noa was asked what caused the downfall of their relationship.
He didn't hold back as he replied: "Part of that divorce was Diddy's fault."
Noa explained at the time, J Lo was working on her first studio album and Combs was tapped to be a producer on "several tracks".
He continued: "When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy (Combs), who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6.
"That's where the deception, the lies, the separation started."
He continued: "I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album.
"When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started."
Noa further claimed their break up devastated his career and reputation.
The 50-year-old recalled: "I would ask Jennifer, 'What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?'
"Why, if I have not done anything to you? Let her tell the truth, let her tell everything that happened."
Since Combs' arrest on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, the On the Floor singer's relationship with the mogul has been heavily scrutinized.
After her divorce from Noa in 1998, J Lo quickly moved on and began dating Combs in 1999.
They continued to be an item for two years until splitting in 2001, the same year she married second husband Chris Judd, whom she divorced in 2003.
She went on to marry singer Marc Anthony, whom she shares twins Emme and Max with, in 2004. They divorced 10 years later in 2014.
As RadarOnline.com reported, it's been a rough couple of months for J Lo between being dragged into Combs' scandal and filing for divorce from fourth husband Ben Affleck.
During a conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, the 54-year-old recently opened up about being on her own and spending the summer unlearning old habits.
When Glaser asked if her summer of self discovery was hard, J Lo enthusiastically quipped back: "Yes, it's f---ing hard!"
She added: "It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself."
J Lo later noted she was "not looking for anybody" in the wake of her split from Affleck.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.